“I get hate messages from day one”

Since the announcement casting of Drag Race Spain, the new talent of Atresplayer Premium that will be broadcast on May 30, many are the viewers who already have favorite contestants and they look forward to the premiere. However, when love is generated, also hatred seems inevitableBut there are limits that should not be exceeded.

It seems that some participants like Killer Queen, who received some comments after taking a political position, have been the focus of some haters, and the last to denounce it has been Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha.

This drag queen, who describes herself as the “Spanish Hannah Montana”, took to Twitter this Monday to report the serious messages you are receiving.

I think today will be the day that I get my first threat of m ** rt * for being a participant in Drag Race ☺️👏 – Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha (@ArantxaCLM) May 17, 2021

“I think today will be the day I received my first death threat for being a participant in Drag Race“, tweeted the Extremaduran participant -although her stage name is Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha-.

But this is not the first time that it happened to him, because on Friday he also complained on his social networks about the criticism he received: ” Hate messages I’ve been receiving since the day the casting was announced They won’t stop even the day I upload the best photo I’ve ever taken in my life ?! “.

Why am I telling you this? Well I do not know. There are simply days when it is easy to carry and others when it surpasses me.

Pls, stop the hate and enjoy the art, or don’t and go fuck yourself. – Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha (@ArantxaCLM) May 14, 2021

“I feel this vomit of feelings, but it comes from a long time ago. Since the announcement of the casting there has not been a day in which I have not received private messages, comments or tweets of the caliber of ‘what do you want to be eliminated‘,’spots the casting of Drag Race Spain‘or’ you’re a shit, ‘”he said.

“Why am I telling you this? Well, I don’t know. There are simply days when it is easy to carry and others when it surpasses me,” he continued. “Please stop the hate and enjoy the art, or don’t stop it and fuck it“.