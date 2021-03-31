I Forgot iPhone Passcode – How To Fix It

It is the way in which iOS “ensures” that the person who is using the device is the authorized user, and possibly not other than the person who configured it for the first time and, therefore, is characterized by being the owner of the same.

Enter our unlock code to the wrong iPhone, when we think it’s the right one, it can end up becoming a truly frustrating experience. Especially when we enter a password thinking that it is the correct one and yet nothing works.

Worse still, after a certain number of unsuccessful attempts, a message will appear on the screen of our mobile phone informing us that iPhone has been disabled. At that point, the device will be disabled and the only way to use it again is connecting it to iTunes or delete your content through iCloud. So what can we do when we can’t remember the password (or the unlock code) for the device?