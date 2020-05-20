A woman works from home during confinement in Italy.KONTROLAB / KONTROLAB / LightRocket via .

Although the pandemic has paralyzed the labor market, some have managed to change jobs immediately before or during confinement. They hardly know their colleagues or the work dynamics of their new company and have had to be part of a new team working from home. How has this process been for them? According to experts, teleworking in these circumstances does not necessarily have to mean a decrease in productivity, although it can make it difficult to connect with other colleagues.

“It is very hard, I have felt very lost. When I started working from home I did not know my colleagues, only the name of the person who sat next to me in the few days I went to the office. I am not clear about my duties, I am afraid they will dispense with me and I do not know how to manage all this because I do not know the company nor do I have anyone I trust at work to tell it to, “explains Lidia, 43, who got a new job in a marketing agency in late February and prefers not to give your real first and last names.

Before this job, Lidia worked with a team where each of its members lived in one part of the world. It changed precisely because he wanted to feel part of a team and have a place to go to work every day. “Two weeks later, I was home again with the bow and leggings, and totally lost,” she says. More than productivity, what affects you is the lack of feedback in your work relationships.

“I do not know what my colleagues are like, which foot each of them limps on, if they like me or if I fit in with them,” he laments. Interacting through text messages, emails, and video calls makes it harder to get an idea of ​​who someone is. “If you work remotely, a smile or a friendly look is changed for details such as how to start an email, how that person says goodbye or if he uses emoticons. This can give us clues to the place we are occupying in the group. The emotional part is now very subtle ”, says Ovidio Peñalver, health psychologist and author of Collective Emotions.

Under normal conditions, non-verbal communication signals what those around us are like. “When starting to work in a virtual way it is more difficult to feel the informal culture of the company,” says Peñalver. The expert explains that “informal socializing moments” are lacking that do happen in the office, such as when you meet someone at the coffee machine, in the elevator or at lunchtime. “They are spaces where things that go beyond work are discussed. The lack of these spaces makes the socialization process slower ”, explains Peñalver.

When we work remotely we are also more likely to only communicate with our virtual partners when we have a reason to do so. This is something that María, 42, who works for a publishing company, has noticed and prefers not to give her last name. He started his new position a week before the state of alarm was declared and, by phone, it has not taken him long to adapt to working from home because before this job he was more than four years as a freelance. “I don’t think it is a problem for productivity: the day is very well organized and communication is effective,” explains María.

During the week prior to confinement, the first week in his new position, he took the opportunity to share time with some of his colleagues, which made it easier for him to have a first contact with them in person. Now, he says, “the conversations are only about work, although the current situation has established a new dynamic in which one asks a lot if everything is okay or if one wishes it to be so,” says María. “But you do it as a preamble, and you get into the meeting right away: You have to optimize your time a lot and try to be efficient.”

Beyond productivity, caring for the relationship with other colleagues is something that is also of interest to the company: research to date has shown that when employees have friends at work they get better results and are more committed to their work. And bosses play a critical role when everyone is telecommuting. “Your manager has to introduce you to the team, organize meetings, make clear the rules, procedures and hierarchy,” explains Peñalver.

If this is not the case, the employee may have what happened to Lidia: “During this time I have strictly adhered to my schedule and have been proactive looking for things to do. But I have missed someone to guide me. I also understand that my superiors are managing a very complex situation and that it could not be disturbed. They’ve fired people these weeks and I want to have a low profile. ” Faced with this situation, Peñalver recommends not “isolate yourself, be proactive and ask the person directly responsible without being burdensome.”

