Clients who receive the delivery girls naked, who insinuate themselves or who give them bad marks if they are not satisfied. Cases of sexual harassment of delivery women multiply, both in deliveries and pick-ups in restaurants, such as denounces the CCOO union.

“I felt unprotected in every way”, recognizes Ana Mesones, with six years of experience in the sector. Mesones alert to the risks of the applications, with photos of the distributors and the option to rate them. “The client makes you a kind of blackmail. You give him the product and he says: Why don’t you come and have a beer with me? ‘” He explains.

“They take the food off your hands and they insist that if you don’t go into their house they don’t pay you “, Explain.

She is one of the first women who began to distribute in Barcelona, ​​when the presence of female distributors was still very residual. In her experience with platforms such as Deliveroo, she assures that she has encountered “a lot of harassment” that she and other colleagues have experienced. When you look back assures that “in more than 10% of the orders” he has received insinuations. “First it takes you by surprise but there comes a point where you already expect it,” he explains.

One andSurvey published by CCOO, ‘Delivery men and women of the digital platform: Working conditions, needs, demands and perspectives’, verify that this reality exists. Of the 18 delivery drivers interviewed -and who worked at Glovo, Deliveroo and Uber Eats-, 11 assured that female riders are in a situation of risk, insecurity and sexual harassment.

Mesones believes that this is “premeditated harassment” because “in most cases the client has the photograph of the delivery man and knows that it is a woman.” As he says, one of the situations with the platforms that accept payment in cash is that “the client does a type of blackmail.” “You arrive, give him the product and he says: ‘Why don’t you come and have a beer with me?’ Then they take the bag from your hands and insist that if you do not enter their house they do not pay you. At that moment you are aware that if the client does not pay, you will have to put it out of your pocket, he has all the power, “he says.

“If you don’t do what I want, I’ll give you a bad score”

In the case of platforms that are organized with scoring systems such as Glovo, Deliveroo or Uber Eats, some customers threaten a negative evaluation. “They tell you: ‘If you don’t do what I want, I’ll give you a bad score,'” says the delivery girl, who denounces that women meet men who receive them naked.

“An older man who is alone tells you to come in and leave him in the kitchen and you, with all the good faith in the world, come in. When you turn around to leave you find him with his robe open and showing you whatever he wants. These situations are very uncomfortable because you are in an address that you do not know, but it reaches a point where it is practically normal “, he assures.

The CCOO report explains similar situations. For example, the case of a woman who, when uploading the order, the client hinted at her and demanded her personal telephone number, which she did not want to provide. “This person gave it a bad mark and said that he had not delivered the order. The woman was sanctioned and could not work for three days because her account was blocked “, Carmen Juares, secretary of New Economies of CCOO has explained in a press conference.

Harassment “broader” than the crime itself

Another case detected by the union is that of a delivery woman who when she was going to make a delivery saw how “the man who opened the door of the house was naked and told him to enter and leave the order on the table.” “The girl refused and he put a negative comment on her, gave her a bad score and was also without working for three days in a row,” adds Juares. Another contacted delivery company assures that it is common “for men to receive their orders in boxers”, which can create uncomfortable situations.

According to labor lawyer Laura Rodríguez, the first thing to do is notify the company that it would have to stop having these people as customers.

The lawyer assures that sexual harassment at work “It is broader than what is properly classified as a crime.” “It is sexual harassment as much to make an unwanted touching as to explain a joke to your worker, or to send her a repeated proposal after many refusals. All this is not properly a crime, but it is harassment in the workplace,” says the lawyer at Arrels Advocats.

Both the distributors and the CCOO union denounce that the fact that some platforms provide the name and photo of the rider who will make the delivery endangers women. In this sense, Rodríguez considers that “identity should be completely protected and know that what you are hiring is not this person, but the service.”

Mesones adds that some clients have had access to her personal cell phone and have called her at dawn making libidinous propositions. “The platforms are fully aware of this,” regrets this worker, who assures that she understands that this system has been put in place to avoid cases of fraud “but it also has the bad part that if a girl comes, the client can take advantage”.

A way out of the Covid economic crisis

Now, the pandemic has caused the loss of many jobs related to tourism, hospitality or commerce. “Some women, as they do not charge ERTE or unemployment, have no choice but to start distributing”, says Mesones, who decided to quit working on the platforms two months ago.

One of these women you’ve seen in the cast an option to get out of a bad economic situation caused by Covid is María (fictitious name) who distributed during the second half of 2020. Now she has left her job, and one of the reasons why she defines it as “a very negative experience that burns a lot” is because of the “lack of respect” of customers, he explains.

“People do not respect you and the app and clients do not stop controlling you at all times”, Add.

The women who deliver spend all day on the street, waiting for orders or delivering them. Potentially dangerous situations not only occur in the private homes of customers, but also in “hot spots” where riders wait to make deliveries, or even in restaurants. In most cases, restaurants do not allow the use of their own toilets, which forces the girls to have to relieve themselves on the street or in public toilets that do not comply with hygiene standards.

To avoid potentially dangerous situations and preserve the privacy and health of the riders, the main request of the group is to have access to toilets without having to consume “or give explanations”, Mesones explains.

Quantifying these types of situations is very complicated because They occur in people that the company considers to be self-employed, although the Supreme Court and the Labor Inspectorate have determined that they are workers.

A delivery girl who finds herself in this situation does not have the possibility of deciding never to work for a person who has harassed her. because it does not depend on her to whom she takes the order. “If they were really autonomous people, it would not be a repeating pattern, because when you are autonomous you can go to one place or another. If you are an autonomous person and there are dangers, you organize yourself differently. But when this organization does not depend on you You have to go find the root of the problem, which is to recognize an employment relationship with all its consequences, “says Rodríguez.

An Uber Eats delivery girl taking an order to a home address ACN

Governance of technologies with a gender perspective

In this sense, Juares warns that the existence of this sexual harassment against riders has to make us reflect on the fact that “the digital sector can deepen and aggravate violence against women at work if there is no governance of technologies with a gender perspective and if the jobs are not regularized “.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have no record of having received complaints about sexual harassment of delivery girls while they work. Catalan police sources indicate that sexual harassment must be reported “always” and as much data as possible must be provided to identify the harasser.

Given the lack of complaints, lawyer Laura Rodríguez affirms that “One of the functions of the patriarchal judicial system” that currently exists is to make people believe that the system “will not protect you.” That is why, she says, many women are not predisposed to report, because they do not see a path.

Platforms “ignore”

Mesones confirms the fear. “If you are going to explain that in your work they have hinted at you, they have put you inside a home, they have told you that if you do not stay they do not pay you, and they have undressed, what will they do? To start we have no proof“, he affirms, remarking that they cannot capture images of the clients, for example, since it would be counterproductive.” We are totally unprotected in every way “, he affirms.

Mesones adds that “the platform has completely ignored” when the distributors have reported harassment situations.

Sources of Glovo have assured that they have a “zero tolerance policy against harassment or discrimination” in accordance with the provisions of the company’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct Standards. It has not detailed what are the steps to follow according to this protocol in cases of sexual harassment.

A company spokesperson has assured, but, that If “any situation occurs, the information can be reported to the company for its analysis and assessment” through the app or email of the regulatory compliance team and has made it clear that in the event of law enforcement involvement, the company “provides all data relating to the investigation.”

At the same time, Deliveroo and Uber Eats have declined to comment on the situation. and clarify if they have any type of protocol against harassment.