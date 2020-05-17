Barça has reached an agreement with Malcolm Delaney to terminate the contract that bound them until June 30 and included a one-year renewal clause. Delaney, 31, returned home to the United States in mid-March and called for the end of the season, arguing that clubs should focus on player health as a priority. But the reason the contract has been terminated is that neither the club considered his behavior appropriate, nor did he feel valued as he claimed a renewal offer that never came.

The American player arrived at Barça in September 2019 from Guandong of the Chinese league. The Catalan club signed him due to the accumulation of casualties due to injury, especially in the base position. Delaney performed at a good level. He had been waiting for a few months for the club to offer him a renewal for several years. “Even before the coronavirus problem, I thought they should offer me an extension. What made me change my mind was that I felt that I was giving it all to the club and did not receive the same return. I always said that I wanted to continue at Barça but I did not receive an offer to continue, ”the player told Eurohoops.

Once he left for the United States, a work plan was established in the club via videoconference so that the players could follow him from their homes and that began at 11 in the morning, five in the morning at his home in Atlanta . Delaney asked the fitness coach if they could delay the appointment for a few hours. Faced with the negative response, he reacted: “I felt like I was not part of the team. They were excluding me and I didn’t like that at all. ”

He clarifies that he has not spoken with the coach, Svetislav Pesic, since the last game, in March. And he adds: “No person in charge of the section has contacted me and that made me feel bad. Everyone said how much they loved me in the team but nobody wanted to talk about it. Perhaps the budgetary situation is not ideal, but and only asked for communication. Someone could have called me and said, ‘Malcolm, we want you to stay.’ Even if the offer hadn’t been sensational, at least it would have been an offer. ”

The American base believes that he should have received more minutes and more entity in the team’s diagrams. “I felt I should be a starter. Heurtel was not playing, Pangos was not playing and, even so, I was not a starter being the only base of the team. I accepted less money than I would have to charge to play for Barça and played only 22 minutes per game. If someone wants to call me selfish, look at the minutes I have played and the shots I have shot. There was no system for me. “

Season ended

When Delaney returned to his country, he alleged: “My intuition is that the season is over. Too many different variables for us to play. If player safety is the priority, I think it will be difficult to restart it. ” “He asked us for his passport [lo tenía el delegado como los del resto de la plantilla, a efectos operativos], and it is something that we could not deny. It was a case of indiscipline, but the club did not take action because it understands that it is an exceptional situation, ”they said then from Barça.

During these months, Delaney has been very active in the networks and has reinforced the thesis that the clubs are wrong when trying to resume the League. “Surely there will be positives in all the teams and they want to start the League … They are all hallucinating.” The Barça squad passed medical tests on Monday and have already started training to prepare for the return to competition if the ACB and the Euroleague agree. If before May 31 the ACB has the permission of the political and health authorities to resume the competition, this season of the Endesa League will end with a final phase in which the first 12 teams of the classification will participate.

