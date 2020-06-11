The paths of Maximiliano Estévez and Racing crossed each other for many years. The footballer toured all youth soccer. A lifetime in Avellaneda and the Villa del Parque headquarters, where he was signed as a child. In dialogue with TNT Sports, Chanchi referred to his time at the club and also why not to be in this present albiceleste.

“My life will always be linked to the club. But today I am not working nor do I want to Racing. I have differences of opinion with this leadership. It is not to generate controversy, but it is my opinion and I maintain it with the authority of having lived all my life in the club. It seems to me that Racing has things pending. The Tita property should be better, for example, “he said.

Through a leader close to the President of Racing, Estevez was one of the proper names that joined the campaign. From that moment, he recalled: “I supported Blanco’s candidacy at the time and I felt that they used me politically. When they won the elections they did not call me again and today, at a distance, I did not like the place I was in. With Milito We don’t talk about it, he knows me and knows how I am. But I don’t keep anything if I don’t like something, as I accept when I’m wrong. “

Estévez’s relationship and affection for the Parque Patricos team is public knowledge, as well as the active participation of some family members in the “Globe”. “In Huracán I never thought about getting involved politically. My sense of belonging is in Racing ”, said the former striker, who has already finished the coach’s course and is waiting for a chance to start his career on the other side of the line.