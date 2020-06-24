“A week after the opening game against Cameroon in Milan, one of the sparring partners gave him a flat iron and tore off the nail on his left big toe. Dr. Dal Monte himself placed a carbon fiber so that he could defend himself against rubbing. In addition, before each game he was infiltrated. Later, a tremendous foul against the left ankle that left him swollen in a brutal way. Just that ankle that had suffered so much with the injury that Andoni Goicoetxea had produced years ago. It was as if a great pianist had been hammered in the wrist ”, he detailed in detail Fernando Signorini, personal physical trainer of Diego Maradona, a few days ago, in an interview with Infobae.

« Diego could not tread because of how his ankle and fingernail were. They had to do a spare nail! They brought him six, seven pairs of boots to try on, to see which one fit him better or made him hurt less. I walked here and there, to get my hands when he asked me to. Dr. Madero said to him: ‘You cannot play. ‘ ‘How can I not play?‘ He replied. « Give me another injection, and another, and another, » he asked. Eight pichicatas hit him in the ankle! Eight! Can you imagine what it was … He came out with his ankle asleep « , remember Miguel Di Lorenzo, the famous Galíndez, propper and physiotherapist from Albiceleste.

If the 86 World Cup was that of consecration, that of the metamorphosis into a sports deity, the 1990 Italian World Cup was the Via Crucis of Maradona. Without a fingernail, with bowling ball size ankle, He stayed on the field as a beacon for his teammates and a magnet for rivals, with sacrifice and pain, much pain. Even so, he managed to guide Argentina to a new final, which he lost to Germany due to Sensino’s controversial penalty to Völler, which Andreas Brehme converted even before the superman version of Sergio Goycochea.

In the duel of the round of 16 against Brazil, an overwhelming Brazil, especially in the first half, and in one leg, the Maradona of 1986 embodied the mission of spreading opponents and enabling Claudio Paul Caniggia to convert one of the goals most shouted in the history of Argentine football.

Caniggia Goal to Brazil (Italy 90) (Damián Rodríguez / Youtube: FutbolEpicoTV)

10 minutes from the epilogue, without the freshness or the usual change of pace due to his battered physique, the Diez took off from the Alemao brand, gathered two rivals and leaked the ball for the Son del Viento pique, who dribbled the goalkeeper Taffarel to sign a piece of legend.

It was not free for Diego. It was clear from the testimonies of Signorini and Galíndez, two witnesses to his ordeal. In dialogue with InfobaeMaradona put the words to his proud suffering to be the protagonist of the milestone.

« Few times I felt as much pain as in that World Cup. I don’t know how he held my ankle. I remember that they broke it with Romania with a single blow. That game, many do not remember, but it was tremendous, we screwed up. Because they gave, but we also. I remember that I got to the locker room at halftime and couldn’t step on it. The doctor said he couldn’t go out the second time. It was the party that classified us or left us out! I didn’t even miss it dead. So they infiltrated me in the locker room and I went out to play like this, ”recalls the beginning of their suffering, putting as a starting point the 1-1 draw against the Romanians in the group stage (goals by Balint and Pedro Damián Monzón), who it allowed Argentina to advance as the best third to the round of 16.

His presence before Brazil was only explained from his self-esteem. And his account of the goal play only confirms it: “From then on all the games infiltrated me and, as the days went by, the ankle got worse. In the match with Brazil, when I gave the pass to Cani, I felt a tremendous puncture. I was lying watching how Cani scored the goal and felt a hellish pain. I think I got up from the joy of the goal, but I did not feel my ankle«

Maradona accepts that the professionals who worked in the National Team advised that he give his ankle rest. And once again the ancestry that he had on the campus emerged. “Several times I got together with the doc and he told me not to continue playing, that in the state I was in, you couldn’t. But I wasn’t going to leave the boys alone. They showed me in every game that they left life and as captain I was not going to get off. That’s why they infiltrated me every game, they took out syringes of liquid. I felt like they grabbed my ankle with a pincer and twisted it. I just didn’t feel pain in the 90 minutes, because the only thing that mattered to me was leaving everything on the court ”, he clarifies his feelings with a Maradonian phrase.

« I hardly trained in the entire World Cup because of the pain. He did not tie my shoelaces, in the concentration I was on flip flops and the desire I had were what made me get to the last game ”, describes his transit through the World Cup, the third-largest in his career (there were four, including the United States 94). Thus, Yugoslavia and Italy also passed on penalties, until reaching the final against Germany.

« That is why sometimes today, when I see that some get off because of a pain, because of a discomfort, I do not understand them. We in that World Cup played all broken. In addition to the ankle, I had the adductors almost destroyed and I had no nail on my big toe. The Cabezón (Ruggeri) had tremendous pubalgia, Burru and Checho (Batista) were on the edge. And yet we gave everything ”, he concludes, with a message that seeks to push the new generations, with an inflamed ankle turned into a flag for posterity.

