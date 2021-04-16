“I felt terrible, one of my worst games”

World’s number one, Novak Djokovic, said that he felt “fatal” on the court during the defeat (6-4 and 7-5) against the British Dan Evans in the Monte Carlo Masters and that he played one of the worst matches in time.

Djokovic entered his first meeting against Evans, ranked 33rd, with a 10-0 record in 2021, but came out of the event with 45 unforced errors. The Serb congratulated Evans, who came to Monte Carlo after winning just four ATP clay-court matches for a “well deserved” victory.

“To be honest, this has probably been one of the worst matches and performances that I can remember in recent years,” Djokovic told reporters. “I don’t want to take anything away from his victory, but for my part, I felt terrible on the court in general. Nothing worked. It’s one of those bad days. “

”Personally, I definitely should have done better. Like I said, it was one of the worst performances I can remember in many years. “

Djokovic said he was saying goodbye with a “bitter” feeling, but hopes to turn things around when he returns home to play the Belgrade Open next week.

“It was a very, very windy day. It was difficult to play in these kinds of conditions against a player like Evans who makes you move, “he added. “He is very unpredictable with his shots. Dismantled my game. I just didn’t feel it, and I was playing pretty bad, “he added.

“Now I’m disappointed in the way I played, the way I felt on the court. But it’s a long clay court season. There are still a lot of tournaments, a lot of room for improvement. I have to keep working, and I hope to do better already in Belgrade, ”he said.

On your roadmap, logically, Roland Garros as a high point on clay.