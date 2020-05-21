Wednesday May 20, 2020

At the moment Liverpool remains the exclusive leader of the Premier League with 82 points to 15 of its maximum pursuer, Manchester City. The Champions have had a brilliant campaign with 27 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

The current champion of the Champions League, Liverpool, returned to group training after almost two months of confinement due to the coronavirus. The ‘Reds’ strategist expressed his great enthusiasm for the return and assimilated it as his first day at school.

“It felt like the first day at school, for me it was 46 years ago, but it must have been similar. I dressed again in my uniform, and for the right reason, to go train. Today I was really happy to be able to see my players in a good mood and in good shape, “said Klopp in conversation with the club’s media.

Regarding the uncertainty that surrounds the competition about a possible continuation or otherwise the suspension of the tournament, Klopp said that “we do not know exactly how much time we have, but we have some time to prepare the rest of this season and already next, because I don’t think there is a great rest between the two ».

The coach also commented on the feeling of the squad before the return to activity. «It is a preseason for us. We don’t know how long and we won’t have friendly matches to test. Perhaps we can organize it among ourselves when we are allowed, but it will not be the same as in other preseason sessions, “said former Borussia Dortmund.

At the moment Liverpool remains the exclusive leader of the Premier League with 82 points to 15 of its maximum pursuer, Manchester City. The Champions have had a brilliant campaign with 27 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.