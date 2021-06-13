06/13/2021 at 11:26 AM CEST

Morten Boesen, doctor for the Danish national team, He was undoubtedly one of the heroes during the drama that took place this Saturday in the Denmark-Finland tto lose Christian Eriksen consciousness. The Danish captain collapsed on the pitch, sparking moments of panic. Fortunately, the player is now stable and if the drama did not lead to tragedy, it is largely thanks to the intervention of Boesen, who explained the extreme situation that was experienced on the pitch for almost a quarter of an hour.

“I want to start by saying that what I’m about to tell I have discussed with Christian’s family. I will not tell any details about his condition, I will tell what we saw, “he said before proceeding.

“We were called to the field as soon as Christian fell. I didn’t see him, but it was pretty clear that he had lost consciousness. When we got to him he was on his side: he was breathing and I felt his pulse. But suddenly there were no more heartbeats and, as everyone could see, we started the heart massage. “, he recounted.

“Help came very, very quickly from the medical staff and with their collaboration we were able to do what we had to do. We have started to intervene to keep him alive. Luckily he clung to life “Boesen added.