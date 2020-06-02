Monday June 01, 2020

Jorge Valdivia spent two cycles at the Palmeiras in Brazil. From 2006 to 2008 and from 2010 to 2015. There he established himself as one of the best players in the club, where he won a Paulista championship, two Copa Brasil and promotion to the First Division in the 2013 season.

Jorge Valdivia’s passage in Palmeiras was a great success and the Chilean is still remembered by the fans. But not everything was sweet in his stay in Brazil, since the same player declassified differences that he had with part of the club’s management, which cost him the exit of the institution.

The ‘Magician’ mainly blamed the club’s former sports director, Alexandre Mattos, for his departure from the institution, accusing him of hindering its continuity. “90% of the responsibility for my departure is yours. When my contract was renewed, it would be a productivity contract, “Valdivia said in conversation with Fox Sports.

But his problems were not only with Mattos, but also with Paulo Nobre, former president of the São Paulo club. «I was also upset with Paulo, who took me to train. I felt betrayed by him. And we had a good relationship because we knew each other for a long time, “Valdivia confessed.

The Chilean also gave his mea culpa in his second cycle at ‘Verdao’. “I had a lot of responsibility for not taking proper care of some injuries. And I suffered the consequences, especially from the media. But there were other times when it wasn’t my fault. I played without being able to play. I came back too soon, accelerated recovery processes. And nobody went there to defend me, “said‘ 10 “.

The footballer regretted that in the club he never remembers him on videos, nor on his birthday, but despite that he maintains his love for the institution. Of course I want to go back. I would love, someday, to come back at least to watch a game as a guest. They never remember me at all, they never quote me, “Valdivia closed.