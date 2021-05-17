“I feel very fit and capable of winning games”

Roger Federer has appeared this Monday before the media in the run-up to his debut in Geneva. He reappears in this tournament after his participation in Doha last March, when he returned more than a year later after a double knee operation.

In the absence of official confirmation on whether he will debut on Tuesday or Wednesday, the Swiss already knows that Pablo Andújar He will be his first rival after the Spanish victory over Australian Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-4.

The Swiss has explained that he does not think about this return in trying to catch up with Nadal and of Djokovic, but simply to reach your best level of play. “I only think on my own level. The guys on the circuit have a rhythm and a great level. But I prefer to work on my own, because I need matches to respond ”, Federer explained. “It is not about catching up with Novak and Rafa,” he said.

Federer reappears midway through the clay court season, although his first clear target is Wimbledon. He believes that the change in surface will not be a problem for him. “Since 1998, I have never felt a special difficulty to go from one surface to another. After an injury, of course there is restlessness. But the important thing is to be able to assess whether what happens is due to the knee or the lack of filming ”, said Roger.

The Swiss explained that the delay of a week in the Roland Garros dates has made him plan the season differently, putting in a clay court tournament, Geneva, before Paris, Halle and Wimbledon. In addition, Federer has expressed that he has not followed the tournaments very closely during his absence from the circuit. “I feel fit and able to win games, of being on the track for hours, of recovering and starting over. This is how I will start to gain confidence ”, he said.

In addition, Federer has highlighted the level of Nadal and Djokovic within what he considers a global rise of the circuit. “During my absence, the generation of the Tsitsipas, Zverev, Rublev and Zverev has grown stronger, Dominic has won a Grand Slam … and Rafa and Novak are always there. It will be even more difficult for me“, it has closed.