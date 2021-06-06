“I feel really bad for Jon. He has played absolutely brilliant golf. “

Jack nicklaus, ‘totem’ of world golf, host and former champion of the Memorial, designer of the Muirfield Village Golf Club and great follower of Jon rahm, was one of the first to give his version about the withdrawal of the Basque from the tournament that he led with 6 strokes of advantage because of the positive for coronavirus that the PGA Tour just after the third day in which Jon gave a real exhibition of golf. The Golden Bear regretted the situation, expressed his best wishes to the Spanish golfer and his family and took his hat off to his game this Saturday.

“I feel really bad about what happened to Jon. He has played absolutely brilliant golf this week. Neither the PGA Tour nor Jon have had a choice. On behalf of the Memorial, our thoughts and our hearts go out to Jon and his family, as well as to all the fans who have witnessed on the field Jon’s spectacular return, only annulled by this horrible pandemic the world is suffering. I wish Jon a speedy recovery and see him back in competition as soon as possible, “said Nicklaus on social media.

The reaction of his fellow party members

On the other hand, Americans Patrick Cantlay Y Scottie schefflerRahm’s teammates in the third round of the Memorial, did not believe what happened when, as soon as he finished the 18 holes of his return, they found out that Barrika was positive for covid-19, which not only forces him to abandon a tournament that he had very on track but leaves his participation in the US Open in Torrey Pines in the air, in a couple of weeks. It has to be isolated until Tuesday, June 15, and the USA Open begins in San Diego on Thursday, June 17.

“My heart went cold. It is terrible that this happens. It’s terrible to be told in front of the cameras. I was shocked, I feel terrible, I feel very sorry for him. I don’t know what the protocols are or how all this works, I don’t know how he could have tested positive after the third round and how they didn’t tell him before, considering that he probably gave positive 10 or 12 hours ago. Ultimately, I don’t know how this is going and I’m down, it’s terrible, I’m really sorry for Jon, “said Scheffler.

Patrick Cantlay, for his part, assured that “what happened is really disappointing. It’s the worst possible situation, something like this happening with how incredibly well he played. It is a real shame and tremendous bad luck. I already had covid, so I imagine I have antibodies, I don’t feel worried. Let’s see, it is a situation that generates concern, that causes a shock, it is the worst that could happen and unfortunately we knew it was there when we returned to the circuit, it is something very regrettable ”.