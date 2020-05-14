Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 14, 2020, p. a12

Madrid. Former Mexican soccer player Rafael Márquez confessed that he was fortunate to have been part of the generation that changed the history of Barcelona, ​​a squad with which he won 12 titles, including two from the Champions League.

When I signed for Barça it was a club labeled as a loser, because it did not reach the top positions or it always stayed on the shores of winning something. That is why I feel fortunate to have been part of that change, that resurgence of Barcelona. I arrived together with Ronaldinho and, with the base there was, we got many important titles, he declared in an interview with the official media of the Spanish League.

The Kaiser confessed that AS Monaco, his first team in Europe after his training in the Atlas, did not want to let him go to the Spanish club, since he had established himself as a very important piece for the Monegasque team during the four years he played there.

We fought every year for the Ligue 1 title. Then came Barcelona’s rapprochement and I couldn’t pass up that opportunity. There was some impediment to Monaco, but in the end they behaved very well with me and let me fulfill my dream, he explained.

The five-time World Cup player said he was proud for having represented the Mexican team for so many years, although he regretted that he could not make it to the desired fifth game, which he hoped would be achieved by another generation later.

After his successful stint at Barcelona, ​​Márquez had stages at the New York Red Bulls, of the United States Major League Soccer; the León club, in Mexico, and the Italian Hellas Verona, before returning to the Atlas, an institution with which he said he was very grateful for being the one that propelled him to professionalism and gave him the opportunity to retire.

