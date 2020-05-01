Camila Fernández released the song You got used to it in the middle of the quarantine (Photo: Universal Music)

Neither the current contingency period stops Camila Fernández, who in the middle of everything is releasing her new song Te customraste, with which she shows an evolution in her sound and a style that she defines as “revolutionized pop”. In an interview for Infobae México, the young singer shares her feelings about art, the future post pandemic and spiritual growth.

“I am perfectly, more because I was in bed for 7 months, for me it is a total difference, from heaven to earth. I’m trying to focus more on my mental health, on staying healthy myself and my family, on distracting ourselves from the bad news. Yes, be aware of everything that is happening and take care of ourselves and not go out at all, we are taking too much care of ourselves, ”says the 22-year-old girl regarding the measures applicable to this quarantine, the hard period that a lot of people are going through in the world and in which Camila trusts that it will be a watershed regarding human relations.

“I feel that people are going to come out of this change-and-change and we were touched that God put us all kinds of tests to feed back and feed back to others and remain in the common good all, that is, we are all taking care of ourselves. I feel like the world was reaching a point where everyone was very selfish and right now everyone is thinking of others, which is the most beautiful thing a human can do. “are the hopeful words that the eldest daughter of the foal Alejandro Fernández, she shares from the farm in Jalisco where she remains isolated as a family.

We are in a stage where we can bring out the best in all of us and not let this destroy us. I feel that nothing will be the same

But the pandemic is not the only proof of life that the singer-songwriter has had to face4 years ago, she suffered a spectacular accident that kept her immobilized for months. Today he has regained health and mobility, reasons for which Camila confesses feeling very grateful.

“I am much better, 4 years have passed since the accident, I still have not recovered 100% strength, but I have already recovered mobility, the only thing left for me is that my joints hurt, but I still struggle, it’s an everyday struggle that I have to face”, She says as she remembers that episode that she overcomes thanks to her positive attitude, but it wasn’t always like this: Camila went through a period of depression as a result of the event that originated when, jumping from a jumper, he fell to the ground hitting his face.

A second chance

“I didn’t believe much in myself or my art, because I got into a horrible depressionIt was all from all the medicines they gave me because of the accident I had, because of the cortisone that caused my kilos to shoot up, my face to swell, a thousand things that really helped me detoxify a lot. God sent me some angels who were many doctors, nutritionists, I exercised every day, to date I exercise every day, the therapies I went to, everything also gave me a real blow, “he confesses.

God gave me a second chance: “you have everything, don’t complain about anything, and go ahead”

The graduate of the prestigious music academy Berklee College of Boston, she got ahead thanks to her determination and her positive attitude towards life, but she also says she understands those who go through a bad mood: “You have to seek to be positive every day, Although I know how it feels when they tell you that and you are in the hole, but everyone has their own way of facing things. I respect the people who are going through a day to day struggle with stronger problems. I went ahead and the truth believing in me, never letting myself fall anymore, I feel that nothing will make me fall anymore, I feel that I am stronger than ever“

Art and meditation to find balance

In addition to leaning on the creation of his music, Camila finds a haven in the letters of authors like Carlos Ruiz Zafón and Kiera cass, in whose works he finds inspiration to create his own stories that he then translates into music:

“Right now I am reading the new book by Carlos Ruiz Zafón, all his books are incredible because he describes everything perfectly, he paints incredible images in your mind. It helps me a lot in the inspiration to write, to imagine stories. I read The Selection, is a romantic novel for girls and teenagersIt is good for all ages because my mom also read it and she loved it, ”says the girl from Tapatia, who has a mezzo-soprano voice.

You got used to it is Camila’s R&B bet for this 2020

In addition to recreating himself with literary works, Camilia also seeks spiritual balance in meditation and eastern disciplines: “I am reading a book for the energies, of the chakras, to see the root of all that, which helps me a lot in the spiritual. I feel that we have to focus a lot on that, on building ourselves well, that our percentages of each of the things that build our mind and our human being must be balanced, spiritually, in the family, at work, everything must have the same percentage. I am a Catholic, do not think no, this is not from the devil, they are energies and already“

His new bet on music: You got used

Far from going the predictable path, being part of a family with tradition in the Mexican regional and having Vicente Fernández as grandfather, emblematic figure of the ranchera song, Camila moved away from the mariachi and approached the organic and “bluseros” sounds.

“The song is inspired by the R&B of two American artists named Umi and Snoh ​​Aalegra and thank God they got me the same musicians they have, and the one who mastered this song was the one who worked with Snoh ​​Aalegra, it was the one who gave it a super nice touch and just what I was looking for. ”

Co-authored with two friends, Daniel and Ali, Camila counts on You got used the unsuccessful longing to forget about a past relationship.

I love writing with more people, I feel that it helps you a lot with inspiration and thus, and it gives you more creative agility

And regarding the wave of pop exponents that have joined the ranks of the urban genre, the girl does not rule out the possibility of recording in that style that predominates in the world charts, but as long as it is a quality proposal.

As a friend said to me “there are reggaeton levels”, I would like to ride in the fine urban, it would be more of my touch

