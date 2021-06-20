“I feel good, but on grass you never know”

Dominic Thiem has affirmed this Sunday that he feels “good” to face with guarantees the Mallorca Championship ATP, although he has clarified that on grass, the surface of the Balearic tournament, “you never know”.

“After Roland Garros (Thiem lost in the first round this year with the Spanish Pablo Andújar) I needed to practice, adjust my shots and that is what I have done in Austria and now in Mallorca”, has indicated the number five in the world in a wheel of telematic press in English held at the Country Club of Santa Ponsa.

The reigning champion of the United States Open, the first Grand Slam of his career, has insisted that after the disappointment in Paris, the most important thing for him has been to recover his best feelings.

“I have worked very hard to improve my game, the mobility of my legs, my movements on the court, and I already feel better,” explained Thiem, who also referred to his resignation from the Tokyo Olympics.

“I was very excited, it was a dream to play in Tokyo, but I did not think that this year would be so hard, so especially difficult for me. Now I must try to recover the best of my game so as not to lose positions in the classification, and prepare myself for the Games of (Paris) 2024 “, he confessed.

Thiem, who lost two Roland Garros finals (2018 and 2019) to Rafael Nadal both times, and a final of the Australian Open (2020) after losing to Novak Djokovic, highlighted the work of his coach, the Chilean Nicolás Massú.

“His influence is always positive for me. He has energy and he transmits it to me. He has helped me a lot when I have not felt very well on a track,” he said.

Finally, the Austrian tennis player praised the Mallorca ATP grass courts and assured that he is progressing in the preparation with a view to Wimbledon.

“Here I am very well, I love Mallorca and coming has been a very good decision,” said Dominic Thiem.