03/26/2021 at 7:58 PM CET

Daniel Guillen

The former representative of Diego Armando Maradona, Guillermo Coppola, has received a medical discharge after overcoming a lung condition such as sequel to Covid-19 and that has had him admitted to the Finochietto Sanatorium for two weeks. The internment, in which he has been subjected to intensive and intermediate therapy, has proven to be decisive for recovery.

Businessman He is currently at home recovering accompanied by his wife, Corina Juárez. It was she herself who, through journalist Guido Zaffora from América TV, announced the partial recovery of Guillermo Coppola: “Already at home. Now to recover the lungs”.

Coppola himself assured that the state is favorable for Teleshow: “I just got out. I’m on my way home to continue my recovery and go back to work. I feel good, but not to shoot rockets. The hardest days of the hospital stay were Tuesday and Wednesday.”. “The amount of concerned people who throw good vibes, a prayer, good energy. To highlight that. I thank you all and I send you a giant kiss,” he thanked.

The Argentinian was infected with Covid-19 last January and he overcame it without excessive complications or pulmonary affectations. However, in recent weeks suffered severe breathing problems and ended up being hospitalized. The first diagnoses predicted pulmonary fibrosis, but finally he was left with a pulmonary condition derived from the Coronavirus infection.

15 years representing Diego Armando Maradona

Guillermo Coppola is especially known in Argentine soccer for his close relationship with Diego Armando Maradona, To who represented for 15 years in his stage as a footballer. Its story began in 1985, but ended up being settled abruptly by a judicial scandal in which the Argentine star accused him of embezzling his financial assets. The businessman was present at the funeral at Ten in November last year.