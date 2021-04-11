“I feel good and I’m ready to get back on the slopes”

Rafael Nadal, who has not played since last February was eliminated by the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, he assured this Sunday that he is in good physical and psychological shape to reappear this week in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, which opens the season on clay.

“I feel good,” said the Balearic tennis player apparently relaxed, who has forgotten his back problems that tormented him so much in Melbourne.

“I think I have worked well to be ready for my return to the slopes in this very important part of the season. I’m happy with the way I’m playing and my body is fine now, ”he said. Nadal, who faces the season on clay with the aim of winning for the fourteenth time Roland Garros in June to become the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles (21).

But first he aspires to win for the eleventh time, and eighth in a row, one of his fetish tournaments such as Monte Carlo, which would equal the Serbian’s 36 Master 1000 titles Novak Djokovic, number one in the world and first favorite, with whom he can only meet in the final. Nadal, world number three, will debut on Wednesday against the winner of the match between the French Adrian mannarino or a player emerged from the previous phase.

“Honestly, I am confident. I think I’m playing well, I’ve trained well the last two days here in Monte Carlo, with good intensity and a good workload, so I feel ready, “he added. Nadal, who also has the opportunity, if he wins the tournament, to recover the number two in the world that the Russian snatched from him Daniil Medvedev.

“It is true that I have not played much, but in the past I have had good results even without playing a lot. So my mindset remains the same: try to get ready for Wednesday and move on. Day after day ”, he assured.

“I hope to stay in good physical shape, that’s the main thing. And if I do it in the next month and a half, I think I have a chance to play at a high level, “he added. Nadal, who has yet to win a title on the ATP circuit this year, something he has achieved uninterruptedly since 2004.