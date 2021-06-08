“I feel better and better at PSG”

06/08/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

PSG has seen its hegemony broken over France this season and Lille has ended up taking Ligue 1. In the Champions League, the Parisian team fell in the semifinals and they still dream of their great goal, the ‘orejona’.

For the Brazilian Neymar Jr., achieving success is a process and that is why he has decided to renew with the citizens of the capital until 2025. Now, focused on his selection for the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and the Copa América, Neymar He spoke about the club’s situation and made a first assessment of the season in an interview with Le Foot Paris.

“My renovation has taken a while. We make the best decision for everyone. I already had a chance to say that I am happy here in Paris and to play for PSG. I feel better and better. I have lived the most beautiful season since I have been in Paris. Since I came to PSG, we all know that I have had difficulties, but I have overcome them. I got to work to keep progressing and help my team win. I have always been a true professional. I have always had respect for the club, contrary to what some bad tongues may say. When I’m in the field, I give it my all. Since last year I am a little better and I know how lucky I am to do my job with passion. I am happy in Paris. We will do our best to continue growing together. I am the same. We move forward together to go further “, began saying the ’10’ of PSG and the ‘canarinha’.

The former Barça star said that at the moment he feels “good, happy, and this is important to me. We always give everything to be prepared for the decisive games. Personally, I had focused on being ready this year and giving my maximum in the field. I really wanted to take Paris Saint-Germain to a new final. It was not possible. I will do my best to do it again in the future. “

Neymar did not hide that the great goal of the Parisians is the Champions League, and he hopes to fight until he succeeds.

“PSG has grown a lot since I’ve been here. I see it daily. I think the club has known, above all, to earn the respect of its opponents. When we are at PSG, we know that we are part of the best training teams in the world. Maybe in the top 5. Paris has done everything possible to reach this level, and we were able to help him. It is not something random to get to be among the four best teams in the Champions League after reaching the final last year. Now I hope to do my best so that we can be number 1. It was the first final in PSG history. We were able to confirm it also this season by fighting against great teams. Now i know that everything is ready so that we can continue to grow and improve ourselves in the coming months. We want to raise all the trophies. We have to believe in ourselves and do everything we can to get the best titles. We will persevere to win, “concluded Neymar.