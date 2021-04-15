“I feel ashamed of this team”

04/15/2021 at 11:03 PM CEST

Cagliari occupies 18th position in Serie A, in relegation positions, which would mean that next season they would play in the Italian second division.

Your president, Tomaso Giulini, it was very hard against his players, He spoke of treason and that he was ashamed of the team he has put together.

“The players are going to spend the next two days in the training center. They will have to demonstrate what they have not been able to demonstrate in the past 30 days. This is the game of their lives. We believe in permanence, but the focus should be on the immediate and that means beating Parma & rdquor ;, said the president in statements to Radiolina, before the game against Parma, the 19th in the table, and with whom Cagliari fights for permanence in the Series TO

“I am not disappointed, I am furious with our season. We have an important squad, with champions like Diego Godín, Radja Nainggolan, Giovanni Simeone and Daniele Rugani. We did not expect to be in this situation& rdquor; added Giulini.

“I hate walking the streets of Cagliari and feeling ashamed of this team. I even feel betrayed, but I don’t want to talk about names. I’m not saying that someone has betrayed us or is already thinking about their next club, but sometimes I feel betrayed by the group& rdquor ;, affirmed to finish, forceful.