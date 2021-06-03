“I feel a great pain inside for having failed”

06/02/2021 at 7:35 PM CEST

The already ex-coach of Real Valladolid Sergio González he has said goodbye to the white and violet club through a letter which he published this Wednesday on his twitter profile, in which he apologized for having “failed”, having failed to keep the team in the First Division.

That unfulfilled objective makes him feel “a very great pain inside”, as he has expressed, although he has also recalled that the current situation in which he leaves the club “has nothing to do” with the one he found when he arrived at the club. since “a solid base has been created.”

“I wish, with all my heart, that this serve to help all of Pucela to enjoy, next season, the return of the team to the First Division”, has qualified, not without referring to the “three dream seasons” that he has lived with Real Valladolid, after a “magical” promotion that “left the capacity of José Zorrilla small”.

As he explained, “it has been a very difficult and hard year, with many stones along the way”, some of which were placed by themselves and others “have been appearing”, managing to jump “many of them”, but not being able to do it with others.

Sergio González has thanked the people who have given him their “trust and support”, including the former sports director, Miguel Ángel Gómez, and the former president of the club, Carlos Suárez, since both “were the architects” of his arrival at Real Valladolid and those who allowed him to “fulfill a dream.”

He has also mentioned Antonio López, his representative; the current leader of the Blanquivioleta entity, Ronaldo Nazário, for “believing” in him and giving him “full confidence at all times”; to his coaching staff and the players for their “welcome, enthusiasm, effort, commitment, dedication and professionalism.”

He also thanked the club’s managers and employees for their “loyalty and involvement”, his family – his wife, Irene, and his children, Sergio and Gala – and the fans, who are “the heart, the engine and the soul. “of Real Valladolid, to which he has appealed to roar” louder still. “

“Fans and partners deserve a separate mention. It is true that this year we have not been up to par and it is logical that you are upset, but Real Valladolid is you and needs you. Thank you very much for your respect and affection, for making me a pucelano more. We will come back stronger “, concludes his letter.