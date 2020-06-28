Tasting a delicious homemade sweet and sour chicken that no one is dissatisfied with does not have to be trauma or simply a take-out meal at the restaurant. With these simple steps you will be able to obtain this succulent recipe at home and shine.

A recipe to share with family or best friends.

What do you need? Recipe for 2 people

300g chicken breast

1 red pepper

1 green pepper

1 egg

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon of white wine

1 clove garlic

1/2 onion

Cornstarch

Salt

Oil

Sweet and sour sauce

150 ml of water

30 grams of ketchup

15 grams of sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon of vinegar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

How do you do it?

Step 1: I cut the chicken, the paprika and the onion in cubes of 3 centimeters, apart cut the garlic finely or prepare a garlic paste in the mortar. In a bowl, place the chicken with the egg, a pinch of salt and plenty of cornstarch, reserve in the freezer.

Step 2: While the cornstarch settles, prepare the sauce. For this you will place in a frying pan all the ingredients and heat. When the preparation is steaming add the cornstarch, turn off the heat and let cool.

Step 3: Fry each piece of chicken in plenty of oil and reserve. In a large skillet cook the previously chopped vegetables for 10 minutes, add the sweet and sour sauce and the chicken and cook for 5 more minutes. Correct salt point and thickness of the sauce and that’s it. A delicious traditional Chinese sweet and sour chicken made at home.