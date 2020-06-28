Tasting a delicious homemade sweet and sour chicken that no one is dissatisfied with does not have to be trauma or simply a take-out meal at the restaurant. With these simple steps you will be able to obtain this succulent recipe at home and shine.
A recipe to share with family or best friends.
What do you need? Recipe for 2 people
300g chicken breast
1 red pepper
1 green pepper
1 egg
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon of white wine
1 clove garlic
1/2 onion
Cornstarch
Salt
Oil
Sweet and sour sauce
150 ml of water
30 grams of ketchup
15 grams of sugar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon of vinegar
1 teaspoon cornstarch
How do you do it?
Step 1: I cut the chicken, the paprika and the onion in cubes of 3 centimeters, apart cut the garlic finely or prepare a garlic paste in the mortar. In a bowl, place the chicken with the egg, a pinch of salt and plenty of cornstarch, reserve in the freezer.
Step 2: While the cornstarch settles, prepare the sauce. For this you will place in a frying pan all the ingredients and heat. When the preparation is steaming add the cornstarch, turn off the heat and let cool.
Step 3: Fry each piece of chicken in plenty of oil and reserve. In a large skillet cook the previously chopped vegetables for 10 minutes, add the sweet and sour sauce and the chicken and cook for 5 more minutes. Correct salt point and thickness of the sauce and that’s it. A delicious traditional Chinese sweet and sour chicken made at home.