“I expected much more from the López Obrador government,” says Gael García Bernal – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Actor and director Gael García expressed that he is disappointed in the current administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as he believed that his government has neglected climate problems, to the point where the environmental crisis worsened, in parallel with the global emergency caused by the coronavirus.

“The government of Mexico is in the opposite direction, we are going to be far behind. Pemex is obsolete. The government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador expected much more, because despite the changes he promised, many dynamics did not change at all, ”said García in an interview with Adela Micha. This after the approval in the Chamber of Deputies on the approval of the Hydrocarbons Law.

Due to this, he explained, he hopes to raise awareness with his most recent production, the series “El Tema”, which will be published every Tuesday one of the six chapters that make up this project, through the lacorrientedelgolfo.net platform. The series will address the ravages left by the environmental crisis and the damage that large companies cause to the planet.

“It has been a very complicated year, evaluating what this pandemic brought to light, the good things that we can learn from it (…) That is why we started making these short films, the topic is the climate emergency. On this issue, he regretted that the Hydrocarbons Law has been approved in Mexico, a situation that threatens the environment, ”said García Luna.

Photo: Presidency of Mexico

The actor said that the social justice that the head of the Executive proclaims cannot be carried out without first generating climate awareness, he called on the government to address the problem with consistency and without legislation that worsen the environmental situation.

“It is terrible that in some way it is not talked about and this is a complicated issue for politics, I also do not see someone who talks about this congruently, you can no longer talk about social justice without climate justice,” he said.

President López Obrador’s controversial initiative to strengthen control over the country’s hydrocarbon market was approved by the Chamber of Deputies, taking another step forward in his long-sought goal of resuming the state’s energy monopoly.

With 292 legislators in favor, 153 against and 11 abstentions, the Chamber approved in general terms the president’s proposal to grant the national oil company, Petróleos Mexicanos, greater control over the fuel market, the recent opening of which attracted investments from Royal Dutch Shell. Plc, BP Plc, Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. After debating certain articles, the bill will go to the Senate, where the ruling Morena party and its allies have a majority.

If approved as expected, the initiative would reform the country’s Hydrocarbons Law and expand government control over the distribution, importation and marketing of fuels. The new law would allow the suspension of permits for national or energy security reasons, and would also allow Pemex to take control of the facilities whose permits have been suspended.

The initiative is the latest proposal from the president, commonly known as AMLO, to try to restore oil producer Pemex and the electricity Federal Electricity Commission to their former glory, as their aging infrastructure makes them less competitive. Since coming to power in 2018, López Obrador has fought historic energy reforms that opened up the energy industry to private sector investment.

The new law is similar to the “indirect expropriation” of the assets of fuel retailers, said Oscar López Velarde, a law professor at the Universidad Iberoamericana who specializes in energy issues. It allows the State “to take control of the administration and operations of the permit holder indefinitely for highly subjective reasons, and without actually having a breach of its obligations,” he said Wednesday.

The president is using the bill to stoke the sentiment of nationalist voters ahead of the first electoral test of his presidency: to maintain control of Congress in this year’s midterm elections.