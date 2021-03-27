I erased, one step away from the Guild

03/27/2021 at 02:42 CET

If there is no unexpected script twist, in the next few hours, the Guild may close the incorporation of Rafael Santos Borré, from River Plate. There is already an agreement between the 25-year-old Colombian striker and the Gaucho Tricolor. Now it only remains for the footballer to sign his signature on a pre-contract and become one of the great transactions of the year in South America.

The footballer has a contract with the River until June 30, so there is no legal impediment for him to commit to whoever he wants. In recent weeks, Palmeiras, the current Libertadores champion, tried to do so, and even sent an emissary to Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, led by Hernán Crespo, and Lazio.

According to the Argentine channel TyC Sports, who is going to take the cat to the water is the Guild, which will pay the player $ 6 million as a transfer bonus, and a $ 2 million token for each of the five-year contract, more bonus for objectives. In Porto Alegre the signing is also given practically as a fact.

Renato Portaluppi He had demanded from the Guild’s management the hiring of strong players to give a quality leap to a team, which, in 2020, only won the Gaucho Championship and presented clear symptoms of the end of the cycle.

Borré has been in recent seasons one of the most outstanding players of River Plate, of Muñeco Gallardo, where he arrived in 2016 and where he won six titles, including the Copa Libertadores, in 2018. In the 134 games played to date with the Millionaires, the Colombian forward has signed 53 goals.