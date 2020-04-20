© .

Michael Jordan is the best basketball player in history. The vast majority of basketball fans on the planet agree on that. He marked an era, dominated like no one else, he did not lose a single final of those he played during his career, and his figure remains one of the most recognized in the history of sports.

Netflix has made all its fans happy, now that it has released the first two chapters of The Last Dance, the long-awaited documentary about the NBA player that has most made us dream of all those who have ever stepped on a basketball court .

An emotionally charged documentary for basketball fans, which traverses Jordan’s career, but which focuses especially on the last season that the Bulls’ 23 played in Chicago, and the previous season, where the Illinois team won the NBA title. That last dance refers to that last season, in which Jordan, Scottie Pipen, and Dennis Rodman ended their respective contracts with the Bulls. In addition, coach Phil Jackson was also going to leave the Wind City franchise, so the dream ended with the departure of those three great players and the guy who had made a whole city dream from the bench.

But it was not all rings and triumphs. There was also a lot of lack of control and strange things. Like the ones Jordan himself tells in the documentary, his beginnings in the Bulls were, at least, curious:

“I had a preseason event. I was in a hotel trying to find my teammates. I started knocking on doors. I came to one, knocked and I could hear someone saying, ‘Silence, someone’s out.’ And then I heard a deep voice saying, ‘who is it?’ And I said “MJ.” Then the door opened, I went in, and practically the whole team was there. And there were things I had never seen in my life. Cocaine streaks on one side, pipes for smoking marijuana on the other, women. It was a real circus. The first thing I said was, ‘I’m leaving.’ The only thing I could think of was that if someone came to that room at the time, I was just as guilty as everyone else. At that time, I was more or less alone. “

We do not want to tell you more, because the most exciting thing in The Last Dance is to sit on the sofa, have a good glass of wine or whatever you like to drink, and enjoy the story of the greatest of all time.