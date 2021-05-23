“I ended up thinking it was nobody”

The testimony of mistreatment that Rocío Carrasco tells in the Rocío docuserie, telling the truth to stay alive has provoked endless reactions from many celebrities, who have expressed their opinion on the harsh statements of Rocío Jurado’s daughter. The host Tania Llasera has felt very identified with what Carrasco has shown, since she was also a victim of mistreatment in the past: “I am seeing it and I believe it. What it is telling is impossible to invent it”, has assured.

In his opinion, Antonio David “will have his truth too and you can’t be 100% objective, but it is important that these topics are discussed“, has manifested.

As he has confessed this week in statements to the media during a promotional event, the presenter suffered abuse by a boyfriend. “I lived it with 18 years, fresh out of home, in college. He was a foreign boyfriend, “he explained.

“Me I did not know at that moment what was happening to me“Llasera has acknowledged about that episode in his life.

“Now I see perfectly that it was a psychological abuse and very serious. I ended up thinking that I was nobody, emotionally cornered, I remember hitting bottom and saying: ‘This won’t happen to me again’ “, she has been sincere.

In her case, the situation differs a lot from that of Rocío Carrasco: “I don’t have children with him, I am not married to him, I am not tied to that person. In fact, I don’t even know where it is I don’t even want to know that person, “he assured.