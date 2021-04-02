“I encourage you not to have any fear, this is the solution”

The President of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, who received this Friday the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against covid, has encouraged citizens to give the “final blow” to this pandemic, “which has done and does so much damage.”

The Extremaduran president, who was summoned at 1:30 p.m. at the University Hospital of Badajoz, has assured that there is not a moment to lower our guard, but quite the opposite, because the situation is “momentous and critical.”

Speaking to the media at the exit, he stated that you have to go find the virus where it is, which involves the completion of many tests.

As explained, many cases are located by contacts with infected who test positive and there are many asymptomatic cases, something that is not “trivial” because avoid more infections with isolation.

“This is a long-distance race”, has underlined.

Increase in vaccinations

In this sense, he explained that these days they receive almost as many vaccines as 25 percent of everything received in the previous three months, something that must be used to invite people to get vaccinated.

The leader of the Extremadura Socialists has reiterated the care of the people to give the “definitive blow to this pandemic how much damage he has done and is doing. “

To questions from the media about his vaccination, he has expressed that it has gone well and that they had recommended that he take a painkiller before and in the evening to prevent, but with “total normality”.

“I encourage have no fear: this is the solution that science has given us for the most serious problem we have known in our lives and I am infinitely happy for the elderly ”, he added.