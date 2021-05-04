“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Go ahead, Spaniards, do not be afraid!”

The rate of vaccination in Spain breaks records every day and many familiar faces are encouraging the population not to fear for the secondary effects, as did José Sacristán and José Coronado last week in El hormiguero.

This Monday, Wyoming highlighted in The Intermission that “we are taking very important steps to leave the pandemic behind. In fact, In recent days, one of the most important figures in the media in this country has already been vaccinated. A leader who knows how to combine truthful information with the worst jokes like no one else and who works in this same house. “

“Do you know who I mean, Sandra Sabatés?” She asked her partner. “Yes, to our colleague from Antena 3 Noticias, Matías Prats, who was vaccinated last Saturday from the first dose, as the viewers of his news program could see“.

Matías Prats getting vaccinated. 20 minutes | ATRESMEDIA

Surprised, the Madrilenian exclaimed: “What Matías Prats or Matías Prats! We are talking about me. Today I received my first dose as shown in the photo you can see.” And he added: “That one with the scared face is me, from here I encourage the entire population to get vaccinated. Go ahead, Spaniards, do not be afraid!”.

Wyoming getting vaccinated. ATRESMEDIA