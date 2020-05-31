Lucas Torreira, current footballer for the English Arsenal, spoke hand in hand with Pablo Giralt in a TNT Sports live and made it clear that he is dying to play in Boca in a few years.

“I have said it a lot of times. I’m sure they will say sell smoke, but I have that great desire … It is something pending that I have and I do not want to go for a walk or to fulfill a dream. I want to go compete, I want to come with a certain experience. I know it’s a totally different world, it’s complicated. I want to arrive prepared to fight for the goals, Boca always fights for the maximum. Hopefully in the future I can be given that opportunity, “said the Uruguayan.

And in the same vein, he said that he asked Boca for shirts for his compatriot Nahitan Nández, who until recently played for Xeneize: “I drive Nahitan crazy, I asked for his shirt, (Carlos) Tevez’s. I always ask him how about this, how about the other, how about day to day … I ask him about La Bombonera, and obviously he speaks wonders for me. He tells me that the day I go, I will feel very comfortable. “

For his part, Torreira admitted that he went to see the Superclásico that took place in Madrid for the Copa Libertadores 2018: “When we went to Madrid, I saw the game … We had planned to go to the hotel, but Boca lost and we did not want to bother. That game I suffered a lot, it was the first time I saw Boca. I never went to Argentina, to the Bombonera … But it was a nice moment, that I could enjoy it … Unfortunately, there was no way to win the Libertadores, but in the future there will be new opportunities “.

“It was fantastic to see a Boca-River, a final of Libertadores … Beyond that many things happened, that had to be played in Europe, it was a nice show to enjoy. It hurt me to see Nahitan destroyed because he lost, he made a great match … He had a great passage through Boca “, he closed.

.