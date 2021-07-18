“I drive 6 hours”

A Mercadona store in Valencia. (Photo: GETTY)

Mercadona has been receiving the same query on social networks for weeks: What about the defatted groundnut? Many customers have been interested in this product, but they could not find it on the shelves of their closest supermarkets.

The Valencian giant has been responding to inquiries and informing users that this item was not in all stores in Spain because they were testing it in certain areas of the country.

“We work daily to improve our assortment and for this we test different products and in different geographical areas. That is why, on some occasions, you will be able to find a product in an area different from yours ”, they explained.

But customers were insistent and there were even some who claimed that they made long trips to buy it. “I only drive for almost 6 hours to bring me groundnut powder from @Mercadona. Let’s see when it leaves Valencia and arrives in Malaga ”, stated one user.

As the company explained, the coveted defatted powdered peanut was only for sale in some areas of the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands. But the wait is over. Mercadona has announced that throughout this month of July the article will reach more areas of Spain so that by the end of the month it will be present in all the stores.

For example, Mercadona points out that on July 26 it will arrive in Malaga; on the 12th of this month he arrived in Barcelona and on the 5th he did so in Castilla y León.

