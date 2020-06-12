Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs six seasons (2003 – 2009) coincided in the Manchester United but, apparently, they did not get along very well in a relationship in which the young Portuguese, newcomer to the elite, never completely respected the veteran of the team.

“I drink what I want”he replied CR7 To Giggs on one occasion, after the Welsh international will berate for drinking coke during breakfast with his teammates, after being remembered by a former soccer player who witnessed the scene on studiofutbol.com.

“We don’t do these things here”she rebuked him, even going as far as push Giggs Cristiano Ronaldo against the wall to mark the ground and remind him that his attitude could not be repeated.

Giggs, at age 30, he faced a young man Christian, with 18, recently signed from Sporting Lisbon but already with enough character to stand up to a whole legend of the ‘red devils’.

The golden age of Manchester United, with three Premier League and one Champions included, did not prevent the strictly professional treatment between Giggs and Christian, before his jump to Real Madrid, where the Portuguese increased his egotism, despite continuing to grow in terms of football and titles.