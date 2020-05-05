A long time ago or does it look like it was yesterday? Ten years ago, São Januário received back one of the great Vasco idols of the last decades, and who would become, with the title of the Copa do Brasil of the following year (2011), Vasco’s greatest soccer champion: Felipe, the Conductor. From side to side, he talked to THROW! about that return.

There were negotiations years ago, right?

Vasco always probed me to return, but I was very happy there in Al-Sadd, from Qatar, I created a very strong bond, my family was adapted, it was five years. We always put it on the scales at the end of the seasons. In 2010 it ended up happening, the executive director was Rodrigo Caetano, who got in touch with my manager. He considered the possibility, I talked to my family and we returned to Vasco, which is where I always wanted to go back.

Was there a difference in contacts until the return was successful?

I didn’t speak to anyone at the club. In 2010 that was concrete and I ended up returning, when my youngest son was 11 months old.

What weighed, then, on the decision to return at that moment?

Two things: the desire to return to Vasco and the desire to return in a condition to play at a high level. Because I came back at the age of 32. I thought that if I came back much later, even getting back up would be difficult due to the sequence of games, the pace is different here. There it is played once a week. If I came back a little later, maybe it wasn’t with high level football, it would frustrate the crowd. I think it took me a while to pick up the pace of the game, I got to play some games very badly, due to the pace, and I was booed – being booed by the crowd is normal, she is driven by passion and I am no different from anyone -. After we created a (strong) group, it was important for me too. So I arrived in the middle of the year, it was six months of adaptation and then everything went well.

That Felipe who returned and was champion was at what technical level?

I’ve had better moments, but it was a different Felipe. When I started playing, the fans were used to seeing me give dribbles and assists with ease. In 2010, 2011 was different. Dribbled one and gave the pass. He played in a different style. I dribbled less, but I made the game go faster.

What memories do you have of the presentation (1,500 people in São Januário)?

It was a simple party, I don’t really like spotlights, extravagant things, I’m simple. I remember it was really cool. Pedrinho received me, brother that football gave me.

Casemiro, in São Paulo, was the victim of Felipe’s dribbling in his second spell at Vasco (Photo: Tom Dib / Lancepress!)

Photo: Lance!

Do you agree with the compliments of Pedrinho as a commentator?

I never disagreed with him, no. I knew he would do well because in the Band he played until the World Cup and he did very well. He stood there for a while, but I knew that when the opportunity came, he would see it. Many people watch Sportv, it is targeted, everyone speaks well. But he prepared himself, does the criticism without belittling it, diminishing it. For me, it is not new. I worked with him, we took courses together. Already knew.

Did you receive proposals to return to work after leaving Ponte Preta last year (hired as manager, but coordinator, in practice)?

I took courses at CBF and one in management. But I intend to work in the technical area, as a coordinator or technician. I know how to deal with the executive area, but I am not as happy as in the technical area, to pass on what I know to new generations. Things did appear, yes, but outside of Rio. I would not like to leave Rio right now.

More than ten years before returning to Vasco, in 1999, you almost went to Rome … what happened in that imbroglio?

I was sold, but I only thought about playing football. Roma’s negotiations with Vasco, I’m not sure, but I think they were not well conducted. I traveled, but I got there and there was no one from the club waiting. Eurico (Miranda, then vice president of football) sold me half of Carioca, but only released it at the end of the championship. And then Roma gave up, but I already had a pre-contract and I was the one who went wrong, without guilt and without playing for three months.

What was the greatest pride and what was missing in your career?

Everything that Papa do Céu has given me I have no right to complain, just thank you. It is complicated to complain. Of course I could have gone further, football was not lacking. But it is not enough just to have talent, and it is logical that at 18 years old you don’t have the same mind as 30 years old. Nothing to complain about.

