“I dream of wearing a Leganés shirt at Camp Nou next season”

03/30/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

The Smartbank League faces the last part of the season and everything is still open. The Leganes from Asier Garitano struggles to get a ticket to First division which is not cheap. This week he faces a duel against him Majorca after the controversial point achieved in Almeria that caused the anger of Jose Gomes.

Now, the pepineros are aspiring to everything and it has a lot to do with it Sergi Palencia (Badalona, ​​1996). The youth squad of Barcelona, a key piece for both Jose Luis Marti as for Asier Garitano, he spoke with EFE.

About that miraculous point in Almería, Palencia admitted that adding like this gives a lot of morale to the team. “It was a very long-suffering match. They, especially in the second half, had quite a few clear chances. We played a very serious game, we showed that pride that characterizes Leganés “, he assures.

After the match, Almería coach José Gomes showed his anger at a press conference. “Sincerely, It seems to me that you have reason to complain. Especially because of the feeling that refereeing gives in general “. However, he would have liked that at the press conference “I would have recognized that it benefits them in the first part. We both feel a bit damaged in that regard, “he explains.

That there are many matches in a row, the footballer does not dislike it. “We like to have games constantly, we also have a large squad”, assures about the tight schedule of LaLiga SmartBank. “Especially when you approach those games at the end of the season, from Sunday to Sunday the week feels a bit long,” he remarks.

Palencia has also admitted that the Second lives differently with Leganés than with him Barça B. “Especially when looking at the classification, to have that ambition and that well understood pressure in each game. It is something that is noticeable and the player appreciates having that pressure, that goal there “, bill.

The footballer is key in the scheme of Asier Garitano, of whom he has assured that “It has given a fresh air to the team in the sense that people who were not getting involved with Martí so much have seen that they may have more options. Especially in the first games, where we all had our chances. That plugged the group a lot, “he admits.

To date, Palencia has played every game and almost every possible minute. “I am very happy with the trust that the two technicians have placed in me, but I am always very self-demanding with myself and I know that I have to give even more”, he assures. In addition, he indicated that “I have had the opportunity to do it but it has not been possible to completely transform it into assists or things to help the team more.”

On the possibility of playing with Leganés next season in the Camp Nou, admit that “I dream that that moment arrives and that it may be possible “. And the thing is that the Badalona player wants to stay in Butarque despite being on loan. “I am very comfortable here. Always respecting, obviously, the club of which I am owned. At the level of sensations, of happiness, of feeling good … I would like to. I like the club, I like the teammates, we have made a good group … I would like to “, concludes the footballer.