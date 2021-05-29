“I dream of playing in a Europa League or a Champions League”

05/28/2021 at 10:48 PM CEST

EFE

Ronaldo Nazário, president of Real Valladolid, said this Friday during the ‘AK Coaches World’ symposium promoted by coach Aitor Karanka, that the Pucelano team, descended to the SmartBank League, now “it’s his turn to make the great revolution of the sports part” and who dreams of “playing a Europa League or a Champions League”.

At the symposium Ronaldo spoke about how to reconcile business and sports management and said: “I believe that in the integration of projects there has to be a very, very great communication. And we want it to be like that. We set the direction, we will look for the ideal people to follow this project and once the ideal people agree and are with us, they know exactly what to do to achieve our goals. “

For the Brazilian “It is very important today to have a very good integration between the club and the sports management, the coach who knows exactly the project in which he is participating, the objectives of the club … There has to be much greater communication between these parties. “

“My sense of justice made me give continuity to Sergio (González) and Miguel Ángel (Gómez) because promoting as they did and maintaining the category for two years had a lot of merit,” he added.

“I thought it was for the best, although I studied the subject deeply and even with data from the last ten years from the clubs that have made coaching changes in the winter market. Even the data gave me the reason, because with 55% of the cases of the clubs that kept the coaches, they obtained better results. And in the 45% who changed, less, “he explained.

“So I had a bit of everything going for me to make the decision. In the end the sporting result was what it was and unfortunately we descended. But now I see a great opportunity to do a great challenge again. We have improved the club in everything in general, but now we have to make the great revolution in the sports part, “he added.

On what he expects from the team, Ronaldo said: “We want it to be an aggressive team, to play the leading role, that when we have the ball we are very fast, fast and that we attack without obviously neglecting when defending.”

“Find this balance. Have a lot more ambition than just being in the First Division to fight not to be relegated,” he said.

“I said that with this project I dream of playing in a Europa League or a Champions League. It is not a joke. Nor are we very far from that. I believe that there are many teams that teach us every day that anything is possible. We have now seen Villarreal who declined a few years ago and it turns out that they played in Europe and are now champions of the Europa League, “he said.

“It’s possible. Granada has also been a great example that if things are done well, the results will come. We have examples to follow and we are going to do it. Now we have to work twice as hard so that the year is good and we can have fun again & rdquor ;, he commented.