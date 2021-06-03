“I dream of competing in Tokyo, not of arriving”

06/03/2021 at 2:17 PM CEST

EFE

The swimmer Teresa Perales, the last Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, has assured that she hopes to be fully recovered from the injury to her left shoulder that occurred in the European championship, so she dreams of being able to be at a high competitive level this summer at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

“I hope that on Friday I will be discharged to start rehabilitating next week. I dream, not only of arriving in Tokyo, but of competing,” he said at the presentation of the eight Aragonese athletes shortlisted for the Paralympic Games who were delayed a year for the coronavirus pandemic.

Pear trees has recognized that the confinement of the spring of 2020 by the covid-19 “has been very hard for everyone” and forced all athletes to turn the different rooms of their houses into “small spaces to do something.”

He has also looked with some envy at the also swimmer Maria Delgado that he bought a three-meter inflatable pool online and with a rope tied to a tree in the garden of his house he was able to practice swimming, something that Perales could not do. “I was not lucky,” he said.

However, the multi-medalist from Zaragoza explained that all the athletes understood “very early on that they had to maintain the best possible physical shape” so as not to notice it when they were able to return to the water.

“The break has made us all want to run,” he added when he recalled that he set himself the goal of being in the European championship from which he was injured, although he hopes it does not prevent him from reaching Tokyo well.

“There is not much time left, but at the same time there is a lot of time,” he assured to analyze that he can still achieve his full recovery and compete again in what will be his sixth Paralympic Games.

Pear trees, who still continues to receive congratulations after his distinction with the Princess of Asturias award was announced yesterday, has commented on the satisfaction it gave his son Mariano that when he got home from school he saw something strange was happening because there were many media outlets.

“I told him that if he knew what the Princess of Asturias Award was and he answered that of course he did and he was all afternoon showing his pride. Today he really wanted to go to school because he knew they were going to ask him about the award” , has related.