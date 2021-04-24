“I dream big and a medal at the Games would be special”

The Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza, number 13 in the WTA ranking, told EFE that, after a “great start to the year”, she is “very excited” about the possibility of competing in the Tokyo Olympics, for which she dreams big with “a medal that it would be special. “

Muguruza (Caracas, Venezuela; 1993) is preparing its participation in the Mutua Madrid Open, a tournament that is disputed for the ninth time and that, so far, has resisted. He has never been past sixteenths.

“I am happy to be in Madrid because it is the only women’s tournament we have in Spain and I feel at home. I have come in advance to prepare it as best as possible because it is always very difficult. The best are there and it is very important in our calendar”, He said Garbiñe, who will play their matches covered by a small part of the public in the stands of the enclosure.

“We have 40% of the public and playing with some people is important, especially so that there is an atmosphere and a feeling of competition. My goal is to go far, because it is a very important tournament and hopefully one day I can hold the championship cup” , he confessed.

The Spanish tennis player acknowledged that the global situation arising from the Covid-19 pandemic can “greatly affect” athletes as well.

“There are many protocols, bubbles and situations in which we cannot do well what we want, but even so we can compete in an almost normal schedule. It is the only way to do it now and I hope it changes, because this can affect the tennis player a lot. “, he pointed.

“The oxygen changes a lot and the times to disconnect. In the end it tires and affects us and that is why we must know how to adapt, manage it and change routines,” he said Garbiñe to EFE in an interview at the headquarters of Caser Seguros.

In these first months of 2021, Muguruza he won the tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and was a finalist in Melbourne (Australia) and Doha (Qatar).

“It has been a great year. We are happy that the hard work is paying off and we want to continue in the same inertia,” said Garbiñe, who has changed his calendar a bit at the start of the season “due to the regulations and protocols” of some countries and tournaments.

“With so much travel, moving less than the continent is a rest and I am guided by the sensations I have. Now I am happy because the clay court season is my favorite, it is where I grow the most and where I play more hours. I love Roland Garros and I am excited to do it well, “said the winner of the French Grand Slam in 2016.

Another objective of this season are the Tokyo Olympics, in which he will live his second Olympic participation after Rio de Janeiro, where he fell in the second round.

“I am very excited about Tokyo and I do not want to miss it. My goal is always the greatest, I always dream big and whatever happens, a medal would be something different and a special feeling,” she said. Muguruza, which underlined his desire to participate in the Tokyo event.

“Roland Garros or Wimbledon are more individual. The Games are all as a team, you try to get medals for Spain and it is more patriotic. You feel more clothed, you do pineapple and you do more team,” he argued.

In Tokyo, apart from singles, he could also play in mixed doubles, something not yet decided, although he has always shown his desire to play with Rafael Nadal.

“I would be very excited and I would love to, although it is complicated. There are things to fit in, but it is not as easy as it seems. We have not been able to speak because the uncertainty of the Games continues. When the time comes we will have to talk and see how the couples and have a more technical conversation, “he stated.

Finally, Garbiñe Muguruza assured that his withdrawal from the Charleston (United States) tournament two weeks ago was due to a “very high load” of matches.

“I had a lot of competition and I needed to stop, but now I am ready to compete. It can be pressure or competition stress, because sometimes playing a lot does not benefit, although it is better to have tournaments and play than not,” he concluded.