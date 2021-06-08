‘I don’t work hand in hand with organized crime’: Sandra Cuevas

MEXICO CITY. A few hours after the end of the contest and with the electoral trends in its favor, Sandra Cuevas, candidate for the Coalition Va por la CDMX (PRI, PAN and PRD) to the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, said in an interview with Excelsior that, as future mayor, she will not work hand in hand with organized crime and will try to make that jurisdiction the safest in the capital.

I do not work hand in hand with organized crime, we are going to achieve a secure mayoralty, the safest in Mexico City. We are going to be a government close to the people ”, he stated.

When questioning what difference will be made by his participation at the head of the administration of the demarcation, considered the heart of the city, Cuevas pointed out that every day he will start his day at 05:30 a.m., visiting a different neighborhood to be able to be close of citizenship and know their demands directly.

His possible triumph represents a success of political alliances and it should be considered as a new vote of confidence and a last chance to show that you can have a better government, Cuevas said.

Take advantage of this opportunity, it is the last we have so as not to disappoint people, it is the last opportunity to pay and return to Mexico, everything that you are giving us with this vote of confidence, a new vote of confidence, do not waste it “, the candidate mentioned.

He added that the city requires a change because she’s tired of politicians who come only to pretendTherefore, this opportunity should be taken advantage of, otherwise what happened last Sunday will happen: the electorate will look for a better option.

For my part, I speak to you as Sandra Cuevas, besides belonging to three political parties PAN, PRI and, of course, PRD, I am going to give you results and I am going to make Cuauhtémoc the safest mayoralty in the city better to live ”, he reiterated.

Without hiding joy and satisfaction, Cuevas thanked the electorate that voted for her and acknowledged that, despite the fact that one party did not favor her with the vote, she will govern for all the residents of Cuauhtémoc.

I thank you and I want to tell you that I am going to work, I am not going to indulge in politicking, I am going to work as a team. Those who voted for us have my full support, they have all my love, all my gratitude and those who did not vote it is their right not to vote for any color, but I will also govern for them, I will govern for everyone and I will work for everyone. Politics is left aside, I come here to work and give results, ”she said emphatically.

