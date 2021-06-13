06/13/2021 at 8:40 PM CEST

.

After receiving his second Musketeers Cup and his nineteenth ‘Grand Slam’ title from the hands of the legendary Bjorn Borg, Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number one, warned that he does not want to “stop” after winning this Roland Garros .“It has been a team effort, I am very proud, happy, I don’t want to stop here, I want to come back here (winner’s podium) at least one or two more times”said Nole, the first tennis player of the Open era to win a ‘big’ at least twice.

He recalled the “battle” he also fought in the semifinals against Rafa Nadal and praised the opponent he beat this Sunday, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, 14 years younger than the Serbian.

“I am not as young as Stefanos and I have to find new motivations every day”said the 34-year-old Serbian after his country’s anthem was sounded while the Serbian flag was waved at the Philippe Chatrier.

“I understand what you are going through, it is from these games that you learn the most. You will come out strengthened from this with the help of your team,” added Djokovic, who predicted “many” victories in “big” in the future.

Tsitsipas had a two-set lead, but the Serbian champion overcame them. “I will be happy to win in my career half of what you have won,” the Athenian said to the Serbian, very sorry.

Along with Bjorn Borg (six times champion in Paris), the also Roland Garros champion Jim Courier (twice) was at the delivery of the Musketeers Cup. As in the women’s final, two health workers participated in the ceremony in tribute to the work of this union in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There should be two winners, but tennis is like that, there is only one”Borg said. There was also a special message from the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet from the International Space Station. He compared the clay of the Philippe Chatrier center court to that of Mars, a planet he longs to explore.