Trump refuses to wear a mask: I don’t want to give the press that taste. Donald Trump visited a Ford factory on Thursday and refused to put on a mask in public, despite the fact that it is mandatory in that workplace and the pressure around him to do so. The US President has chosen not to use protection in front of the cameras, despite the fact that the medical authority of its Administrations, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC), generally recommends it from the April 3 to curb the expansion of the Covid-19. Yesterday she did not do it again, although later an image appeared in which the president took her during his private visit to the factory, when he was out of the media’s gaze.

Miami World / ABC

In recent weeks, calls for the president to put on his mask to set an example amid a pandemic that has caused almost 95,000 deaths in the country and continues to grow in many states. Trump has always refused to do so, despite the fact that it has become mandatory for all the White House staff and that it has been placed by high officials, governors from all over the country, medical authorities and even his vice president, Mike Pence .

The rejection of the mask seems a matter of image and policy: not to show weakness in the face of the pandemic, but rather that you are on the way to overcome a crisis that threatens to prevent your reelection in the presidential elections next November. He has given signs of this this Thursday, when he explained why he was not wearing it: “I do not want to give the press that taste,” he told reporters while talking with Ford executives, all of them wearing the mask.

Both Ford factory regulations and state regulations for this type of visit required wearing a mask. Even Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel cautioned that failure to do so would be “legal liability.” After the president was seen without protection, he assured CNN that the president is “a smug kid who refuses to follow the rules. And I must say that this cannot be taken as a joke ”.

TMZ photo

Trump is also aware that protection has become an ideological issue in the United States, where the speed of the reactivation and the restrictions to stop the epidemic are part of the political polarization that the country is experiencing. A sector of the population sees the mask as a symbol of the loss of freedom caused by the restrictions and of the economic impact it has inflicted on the country. Those who are against using them, despite the recommendation of the Trump Administration itself, are the bases of the president. According to a Quinnipiac poll this week, 87% of Democrats are in favor of requiring a mask to be worn in public, while only 40% of Republicans approve.

As he has done on previous occasions, Trump said that he did not use it “because it is not necessary” since Covid-19 tests are done daily and the people around him also (which does not prevent it from being spread or being spread to others). But later he said that he had put on the mask, outside the chambers, during the visit to the plant, which Ford has transformed to build ventilators, which treats the most seriously ill patients with the virus in ICUs. He showed with his hand to the cameras the mask, dark blue and with the presidential seal. But in an image leaked by the TMZ portal, Trump was seen with his protection on, at a time when cameras were not allowed.

Later, in a speech, the contrast was seen again, when Trump invited several workers to take the stage to speak and they all did it behind their masks.

His speech was the closest thing to a campaign rally. He even used the Rolling Stones song he uses in campaign dating. And, although the large concentrations of people are far from being held in the US, Trump assured that “the rallies have to come back” and that they will do so “sooner rather than later”.

In his words, Trump offered an optimistic outlook for the US economy, despite the country heading for a safe recession and unemployment, already at 15%, is expected to exceed 20%. “It will be an epic comeback, you’ll see, it’s already happening,” he told company executives and workers. “Great things await us next year,” he assured a few months after an election in which the economy, which until now was going from strength to strength, was to be his great card.

Trump also assured that, in the case of a second wave in the fall or winter, as experts anticipate that it will occur, “we are not going to close the country.” The president assured that what will be done is “put out the fires.”