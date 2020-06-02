In a social network, Flamengo captain published a text defending anti-racist demonstrations and put influence at the disposal of black people

Flamengo captain, midfielder Everton Ribeiro spoke on social networks about anti-racist protests around the world. The demonstrations began after the murder of George Floyd, black, immobilized and asphyxiated by the knee to death by police officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, United States.

In recent days, several sportsmen have spoken out about the cause. In Flamengo, in addition to Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Gerson, Vitinho, Lázaro and Hugo Souza went to social networks and took a stand against racism. In Europe, names like Vinícius Junior and Gabriel Jesus also commented.

– I am willing to learn more about it every day and willing to use my influence to give voice to black people who fight for a country with more equality. I don’t want to be silent and agree with a country that kills a black man every 23 minutes – published Everton Ribeiro.

In the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, the United States is still dealing with several protests generated over the assassination of George Floyd. Athletes from the major American leagues have taken a stand and taken to the streets to protest, such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Brown, NBA players. LeBron James, the main star of the basketball league, has also been active on social networks on the topic.

Everton Ribeiro demonstrated on social media against racism (Photo: Raul ARBOLEDA / .)

