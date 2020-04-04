Anahí He stole the heart of his almost 7 million Instagram followers by showing an emotional moment he lived with Manuel, his first son.

In recent months, the singer has revealed her maternal side by sharing videos with her two children, just as she did in her most recent Instagram post, where through a series of videos she showed the desire her older son has. by the time quarantine ends.

In the video series that was published through her stories, the singer can be seen alongside Manu, with whom he talks about a wish they will fulfill at the end of the social isolation experienced in Mexico and various countries of the world as a result of the coronavirus.

“We are making a wish, what is your wish?Asks the ex RBD in the first clip, so the little one reveals that he wants to go to Disney, to which she responds “I love you“, While hugging and giving a tender kiss to the forehead of the 3-year-old boy.

In the next clip, Anahí she is surprised to hear her son say, “Thank God“So this video was also shared in his gallery of publications, where he added the message:”I don’t want this video to be deleted. I want to leave it here forever to remember why I never lost faith. Babies and their beautiful hearts always have the perfect words. Thank God. “

The video received more than 4,000 comments in which her fans reacted with various expressions of affection towards the singer and her family. Those who did not stay behind were their fellow RBD members, Sweet Maria Y Maite Perroni, who also commented on the video with various heart emojis.

In addition, so far the cute video has more than a million views.

