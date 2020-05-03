Mexican producer Juan Osorio, assured that Mario Moreno’s biographical series “Cantinflas” will take place, but that only actor Diego Luna can play it and as long as he cannot convince him, it will continue as one of his most ambitious slopes in his career. , a decision that he shares with Tita Marbez, owner of the “El mimo de México” brand.

“I already spoke with Tita Marbez, that project is so delicate and I do not want anyone else other than Diego Luna. Until the pandemic passes, and I sit down with Luna and let’s talk about it, we’ll see what happens, “said Osorio.

The producer assured that it is a very expensive project and that it has to be approached perfectly because it is an icon of national cinematography, reason for the size of the production.

“All economic issues are very delicate, it is a project where resources are needed and if there are not, it is better not to enter it. It is not easy to make the story of a character so popular, so loved and so respected that if you don’t do it well, better not, ”he explained.

Osorio has the approval of the owner of the “Cantinflas” brand, Tita Marbez, in fact, since this project came up, he has loaned him some personal objects from the late comedian, to be part of the series.

However, Osorio has already established his position that it is a job for Diego Luna and there are no more candidates: “There is the story, I have it on the rung, I have the content, but, its time will come. I swear to you and I promise that this will be my last project, that God allows me to do it, because I am going to do it, but well, “he concluded.

It walks of “Ambulante”

While the pandemic passes, Luna is in charge of the Ambulante festival, which will offer several documentaries from April 29 to May 28. During the presentation, both Diego and Gael García Bernal —the organizers for 15 years— offered messages of encouragement regarding the health situation experienced by the coronavirus pandemic: “When we return to the arts, at that moment we are going to give life to something very interesting, very essential, which is the meeting between us and the public space. There are going to be many conclusions about all this that we have been experiencing, ”said Gael.

For his part, Diego added that this is not a problem that some can get out of “if we are not all there (…) Today we can be doing things thinking of others, we will be using our time well in confinement”, ended.

