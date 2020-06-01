Juan de Dios Pantoja fears that more intimate videos of him will be leaked (IG: juandediospantoja)

Juan de Dios Pantoja He admitted that it was a mistake to keep the intimate videos that leaked from him and now He fears that other clips with private images will be revealed on social networks.

During the second part of his interview with the youtuber Dalas Review, Juan expressed his concern about what the Badabun CEO he could do, as it will be remembered, in the first part of the interview, he pointed to César Morales as the person responsible for the leak of the intimate videos that emblazoned his romance with Kimberly Loaiza.

He remembered that “One of the videos is quite old and one is not so old, the one who sees a bed because it is not so old, is more than three years old”.

Pantoja admitted that he did not do well to save that material. “I was wrong, it is a mistake, it is something that I already explained and I regret.”

Juan de Dios does not remember how much he had on his cell phone that, according to him, the people of Badabun accessed (IG: juandediospantoja)

He also made it clear that he never hid the girls from the videos he was filming and was adamant that he only wants to be at peace.

I don’t want any more problems what I want my family to be calm

Later he told Dalas Review that he fears the leak of more intimate videos, because he does not remember how much he recorded in the video.

I don’t remember how many things I had. If they had so much access to my cell phone, it does make me think that they have a couple more things and how they got these and it didn’t work for them, and the people went against them, they are waiting longer

Pantoja recalled when Badabun made yellow notes on alleged deaths of celebrities to have more clicks.

Dalas Review interviewed Pantoja (Screenshot)

“They have always liked to deceive people, what can I expect that I faced them”, He pointed out to explain his fear that more intimate material would be leaked.

He also warned that He has years of conversations with César Morales, “that someday if necessary I will show them.”

In the chat with Dalas Review, he spoke about the circle of friends he had, where it was common for intimate images shared by other people to be shared, and he assured that he never did.

Juan de Dios Pantoja seems to be more focused now on his musical career (IG: juandediospantoja)

He explained that the tweet published years ago, where he said that if his “pack” (his private material) were leaked, he would be proud, he wrote it because he was being awarded images that were not his.

And, instead, he acknowledged that he felt sorry once his intimate videos were leaked on the networks.

I was very embarrassed, I did not know that someone had something of mine. I am ashamed that people know intimate parts of me. It is a blow for the family, for my girl, they are psychological things that really affect

The clarification of Dalas Review

After presenting two videos of his interview with Pantoja, Dalas Review was criticized for being less harsh than with Lizbeth Rodríguez and they even accused him of having “sold” himself to Juan de Dios.

Pantoja was embarrassed by the leak of his private images

The famous Spanish youtuber faced the accusations and commented that in his entire career, which started in 2016, he has never accepted money to speak well of someone.

“I have never accepted money from a youtuber to make a favorable or unfavorable criticism.. no matter how much money Juan de Dios has, he doesn’t have enough money to buy me. ”

About the way she questioned Lizbeth she said it was because she “I had no proof against Juan de Dios.”

Pantoja denied that he “bought” Dalas Review

Juan de Dios also referred to the matter and wrote on Twitter: “What nonsense to think that I bought @DalasReview, he is one of the most sincere types that exist on the platform, I don’t think he will lose his reputation for money ”

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

“Karma comes alone”: Juan de Dios Pantoja insisted that the CEO of Badabun leaked his intimate video and Lizbeth Rodríguez sent a hint

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja reappeared together and unleashed the madness of their followers