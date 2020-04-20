There are more and more athletes who publicly show their satiety with the measures and decisions of the Government commanded by Pedro Sánchez in this emergency situation due to the coronavirus. Feliciano, Verdasco, Almagro … several tennis players have publicly criticized the politicians, but if there is a respected voice in Spain that is that of Rafael Nadal, and the Manacorense tennis player has also been sincere and exposed his contrary opinion to the leaders.

The world number two made a live show on Instagram in which he shared time, among others, with Roger Federer or Andy Murray, although the star moment came when it came to answering questions about the ban on training in Spain. I’m not playing tennis because I don’t have a court at home but I miss it. I do my physical routines in the morning and in the afternoon to keep myself busy and fit. It is important to have the body awake. I don’t understand why we can’t play tennis when most of them are going to work. There is great security in tennis because we are each on one side of the court and the government is overwhelmed by an unprecedented situation And the last thing they think about is who can or cannot train. There are things that are not logical but you have to accept the rules ».

“These are hard times for the coronavirus and my country is being hit very hard. It’s not nice to see him every day on the news. I’ve been locked up for a month. I’m lucky to have a gym because I have machines from the Academy that have been sent to my home. I still enjoy cooking and spending time with my wife. The first two weeks were difficult to understand what was happening and why I suffered so much. I am more positive because I see that in some places it is improvingRafa had begun, recounting his day to day at home, with the later confession that he did not play a racket “from Indian Wells”.

Nadal remembered those who died of coronavirus, a great scourge to which solutions must be found immediately. «It is hard to see every day how every day someone dies and they can’t even say goodbye to theirs. And I am also very sorry for the economic situation that we have and will have in Spain and that makes many people lose their jobs. It is time to be together. Damage to the coronavirus must be minimized to the maximum and solutions must be found. We are going to be positive and think that things are going to get better ».