“I don’t understand Chipiona without my mother”

“We are going to Chipiona by train. It is where I have spent many of the best moments of my life. For me it means fun, vacations, being able to walk alone down the street without anyone watching me … I also associate the place with my mother, my father and my adolescence “. Thus began a Emotional video that saw the light in Rocío on the set and illustrated the return of Carrasco to the municipality that marked his youth.

Pictures were recorded when they were fulfilled 15 years since the death of Rocío Jurado and the family of the oldest gathered, for a commemorative act, in the San José cemetery, which is where the singer’s coffin is located.

“It is the place where she rests, I do not understand Chipiona without my mother. I am filling my container with lives and every time I find myself with more strength to do more things. I return to Chipiona so as not to stop coming“he declared, with a smile.

In the city, Carrasco was reunited with his aunts Ani and Rocío, with whom he merged in an embrace. After this, he commented on set that he had returned from the trip with fully charged batteries and with the intention of buy a house there. The video also showed the most vulnerable part of the protagonist of the documentary, and it was when she visited her mother’s grave on Tuesday, June 1.

In the images, it was possible to see how she approached, deposited a bouquet of flowers and, through tears, hurriedly left to hug her aunts. “It was difficult, but it was something I wanted to do. I wanted to start having overcome that, because before neither my head nor my state allowed it. It was very hard, but also very rewarding, “he reflected from the set.

In addition, he said that sometimes he feels his mother at home in the form of the wind. Until recently, he recalled, it was unable to listen to the songs of Rocío Jurado, but it is something that I had managed to overcome with the help of the ex-triumphant Anabel Dueñas: “I have returned to enjoy my mother’s songs and one of my favorites is Starting Point,” he chose.