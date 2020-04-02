German Boris Becker, three-time Wimbledon winner, considers that this Grand Slam will not have “financial problems” due to its cancellation, while ensuring that the announcement should perhaps have been delayed.

“I don’t think Wimbledon is in financial trouble from this cancellation. It is one of the most successful tournaments on the calendar, says Becker in statements provided by the Eurosport network.

IMPOSSIBLE TO PLAY IN GRASS OUT OF DATES

“The problem is the surface, you only have the summer months to prepare the grass courts in the best way, which is usually the case at Queen’s and Wimbledon, “says the German, who is part of the international team of Eurosport tennis experts along with other figures such as Swede Mats Wilander and Spaniard Alex Corretja.

“But to do so, the grass court needs much more preparation time than any other surface. You can play the French Open or the United States Open later than the starting date, even in October maybe. You can only play on the grass in the summer months, “he says.

” SHOULD HAVE BEEN EXPECTED UNTIL MAY ”

Becker believes perhaps the announcement of the cancellation of the grass Grand Slam should have been delayedBut he understands that the situation due to the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the decision of the organizers.

“Ideally I would have liked the committee to wait until early May, but if you turn on the television you are forced to listen and hear all the bad news about how many people unfortunately are affected by the virus and have died, “says the German.

