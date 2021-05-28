“I don’t think the spirit of English football will disappear with one less drink”

05/27/2021

On at 23:23 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The President of UEFA, Aleksander ceferin, has once again insisted that the organizations must face reforms that strengthen European football and has condemned the creation of the Super League: “The most important thing is that we strengthen the pyramid, that we create the regulations that we did not have so that projects like that do not happen again”.

The Slovenian acknowledged that has maintained contact with those clubs that participated as founding members and that are consistent with the decision to resign from the project: “They said they completely misjudged the situation. They know it was a big mistake and they know there has to be a penalty for that. I’m sure they won’t do it again. They learned their lesson. That’s enough for me.”.

The head of the highest European body has ensured that Conference Cup momentum is right and asked the British teams to make an effort to improve the level of the competitions: “You like traditions a lot, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to modernize from time to time. I don’t want to get into how, but I don’t think the whole spirit of English football would disappear if you had one less cup.”.

The Conference Cup, a necessary competition

Ceferin reiterated his absolute support for the Conference Cup, an alternative competition that will be launched next season. It will have a format similar to the Europa League and its winner will get direct access to this competition in the next edition. “Clubs like Tottenham or Roma could participate. The best teams will play the semifinals and the final. If English clubs play well in the Conference League, they will earn points that could help them play in the Champions League in the future.“, he pointed.

The purpose of this new format is to give more visibility and opportunities to the most modest teams: “If we want to work to save the football pyramid, and football is not just about England, clubs from smaller countries need more international matches”. “They will get better, they will get more sponsors, more money for broadcasting rights, because they can play against a Premier League or La Liga team,” he said.

Covid-19, an opportunity to reinvent yourself

The Coronavirus has been a lethal blow to the soccer economy and the UEFA president is aware of this. However, his opinion is held up as an opportunity to reinvent himself and discuss the whole operation: “The good thing that Covid has done is that we are all discussing all the issues. We have to work on the entire ecosystem of European football. If we do something, but the Premier League, La Liga and the others don’t do it, then we don’t achieve much..