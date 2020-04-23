© Provided by La Tercera

From his commented protest on the Latin Grammy red carpet and his combative anti-capitalist proclamation in “Plata ta tá” to a brand new hymn to loneliness and self-acceptance. From endless travels, an acoustic tour, and his participation in the (aborted) Soda Stereo continental tour to excessive free time and total closure.

“The week before I shut myself up, I was like in five countries, traveling here and there, running. And suddenly I see myself at home, without having to do anything. At first I felt like a caged cat, but now I’m calmer and this quarantine is lighter for me, ”the singer tells La Tercera by phone, in a conversation she uses to promote her latest single, Biutiful. An apology for self-love and isolation, created in the midst of a pandemic and with a 90s rock spirit like Hole and Los Tres, certain reminiscences of his first solo hits (just check out the Soy clip on YouTube) and a video recorded in one piece, A few days before the López Obrador government declared quarantine in the country where he lived a decade ago, the recent milestones in the career of Mon Laferte, the most successful Chilean singer-songwriter of this decade, synthesize the abrupt change in the news agenda and the transit of complete humanity in recent months. A turn that, in the case of the artist from Viñamarina, meant temporarily suspending her exhibition of paintings at the Museum of Mexico City and pausing from one day to the next its dynamics of airports, concerts and hotels to surrender – with some initial discomfort, as he acknowledges- domestic leisure at home on the outskirts of the Mexican capital.

“I normally make songs, I record them but not all are published, there are many that are saved without publishing. But this one particularly, in the midst of the quarantine, I felt it was very positive for people to hear it. It is one of the few songs that I have like this, I don’t have songs that ‘up’, my songs are more of tragedy and this is very cool. And I thought this was the best time to release a cool song, “he explains.

-After the combative reggaeton of “Plata ta tá” and the acoustic albumAlone with my monsters now comes “Biutiful”. Three very different launches but at the same time very decisive for this changing year.

-Well, that is also the advantage of publishing single songs and not on an album as such. I have always been more than records, I have five records and it is the first time that I allow myself to work releasing individual songs. That allows you to link more to immediacy. Songs like Plata ta tá, which I finished very quickly in the bathroom of the hotel where we were for the Latin Grammy. And that can be done thanks to technology and digital platforms. I do not know if I am going to continue with this path of work, it makes me want to put together a more complete album, to listen to a complete album. But today life is moving very fast, everything is very fast … well, except now that we are in quarantine (laughs).

-And how do you handle the confinement?

– These days, personally, I am getting to know a new face of my personality, being at home doing absolutely nothing. Since childhood I got used to generating things, having to look for a job to generate, I never had salaries or schedules and if I don’t invent something, I don’t create a song or an album, I have always been doing things and it’s hard for me to stop. Today in this society in which we live, which is all consumption, that we need money to buy more things and then we need more money to maintain those and other things, I have learned these days to do absolutely nothing. And I think I had never done that. It has cost me. As a girl I learned to always work. No matter what happens, always work because when you don’t work there is nothing to eat. I got used to always working and now that I have the privilege of doing nothing, I feel guilty and it’s hard for me.

-What do you think of the economic crisis that affects the majority of your music colleagues, who are prevented from playing live and generating income? Do you see any solution in the short term?

-I am very concerned, seeing my reality, with all my work team that lives basically from concerts. And I don’t know when concerts or tours in the world are going to resume. That worries me a lot. I think they are going to have to reinvent the ways of generating work for these teams because I do not know if the concerts are going to return soon. I see it very complicated, I do not know, the truth, I have no idea, but with my team we talked, we wondered how we are going to do it, how we are going to generate work for all my colleagues. It is something that worries me a lot, I don’t know how long the music industry here is going to be able to endure without concerts.

-Since October it has been one of the most active and committed voices with the social demands of Chile. In these days of confinement and without demonstrations, how do these demands dialogue with the pandemic that affects the world? Do you think they are linked in any way or do you see it more as a period of pause?

-I don’t know, really, because I’m not in Chile. I generally talk to friends and people today are in great need. There are people who have to continue working, who have no other option, but I don’t think that people’s feelings will change with the closure. I think that feeling is there, that Chile is in an important conversation and that will continue, definitely yes. The pandemic cannot shut down the needs of entire lives. Today people cannot go outside but I suppose that at some point the conversation will resume.