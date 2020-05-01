The former German tennis player Boris Becker does not see “prudent” that the US Open can be played due to the situation that New York is experiencing with the coronavirus in the United States, and he does not hide the crisis that the pandemic has opened in tennis, so consider Roger Federer’s suggested merger of ATP and WTA a great idea.

05/01/2020

Act at 13:47

CEST

“It is the only Grand Slam that still stands, but New York was the city most affected by the virus a couple of weeks ago. I don’t think it’s wise to have a tournament there.”Becker said in statements provided by Laureus, an entity of which the Academy is a member.

ATP and WTA union

On the other hand, he demanded that the current one is a “unique situation so that all the governing bodies of tennis come together” as the Swiss Roger Federer has already suggested, something that “speaks of his intelligence and also that he really cares about tennis” . “I think Nadal agrees. Not all senior officials agree, but I think Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have a long following,” he said.

The six-time ‘Grand Slam’ champion recalled that in the ‘greats‘”men and women earn the same.” “I don’t think it will happen in all sports. We have always progressed according to the times we live in, with equal rights on the tennis courts”he warned.

“So a joint organization of ATP and WTA would be the next step, a big step”, added the German, who considers that Federer “perhaps suggested organizing joint tournaments”, a measure that would be “a step in the right direction”. “Once we get out of the tunnel, the new normal will be different. We are still in a position to control the future if we unite and work together,” he said.

The coronavirus crisis

Boris Becker stressed that the coronavirus has caused “a moment of crisis in tennis”, in which many tennis players can be affected. “Aside from, say, the top ten, the top 50, and maybe the top 75 men and women, the rest of the professionals need their weekly salary, they need their prize money. The fact is that they cannot play, they cannot even go to a club and teach due to social distancing, “he stressed.

“We have to ask ourselves if tennis is good enough to give work to a thousand people. Until the crisis started, the quick answer was yes, but I am sure that many smaller tournaments that could not be held are struggling to recover financially because they have lost a lot of money, so it is also a matter of time, “the extenista continued.

The change of life after the coronavirus

The triple Wimbledon winner claimed that life “has changed since the confinement by the coronavirus occurred.” “I have lived in the UK for a long time, and this is terrifying. I’ve never seen a situation like this before. We live in a difficult world right now, but more than ever I am committed to Laureus’ work and do everything I can, “he said.

.