“I don’t think it was the right decision”

In addition to giving details about her stormy relationship with her ex-husband, Antonio David Flores, and about the difficult situation she lives with her children, Rocío Carrasco also dedicated a few words, in the documentary Rocío: tell the truth to stay alive, broadcast this Sunday night by Telecinco, at the wedding of his mother, Rocío Jurado, with the bullfighter José Ortega Cano.

“Not like a wave, like a tsunami”, Rocío tells in chapter 1 of the documentary, in reference to the famous song performed by her mother. “I that day [el día de la boda entre Rocío Jurado y Ortega Cano] I cried the unspeakable, and, in that moment, I, seeing her happy, I was happy “, Add.

“There we came from the fact that José, months before, had been caught in Cartagena de Indias where he was about to die …”, recalls Rocío Carrasco, adding that “I always had a lot of affection for José, and seeing him that he was fine, and that he was healthy, and that he had come out of that, it was also exciting. “

However, Rocío adds that “now the feelings are different”, and after a pause, she adds: “I don’t know if … Well, I do know: I don’t think it was a wise decision [la boda], unfortunately for her. But she decided that way, and she was in love, and everything was so that she was okay and happy. “